Column: Clanking on the Keyboard (Dec. 25, 2019)

Over the past several weeks, Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann has developed a meaningful connection to an American soldier killed a half-century ago in Vietnam.
It all started this past spring when the late Beverly Durham willed her house on the corner of College and North 16th to the city for the establishment of a neighborhood park. She only asked that the city create a memorial her son, Paul J. Cochran, who was killed in action in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
Niemann researched Cochran’s life — he was a 1966 Philomath High graduate — and spoke about him during this year’s Veterans Day assembly at the middle school. Among those on hand was his sister, Shane Fritz.
Then on Dec. 14, Niemann drove up to Willamette National Cemetery to meet with Fritz at Cochran’s grave site.
“On behalf of the city, I purchased a wreath for Wreaths Across America and invited Shane Fritz to meet me there to place on Paul Cochran’s grave,” Niemann said.
The annual event, conducted at national cemeteries across the country, featured the Portland Police Department’s bagpipe band and the color guard from the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians.
After the ceremony, Niemann and Fritz placed a wreath on Cochran’s grave.
But that was only the beginning. The mayor had a special gift that he wanted to present to the veteran’s sister.
In my Nov. 13 column, I wrote about how one of the saddest experiences in Beverly Durham’s life was losing the Gold Star necklace that had been given to her in memory of her son.
You have free articles remaining.
“She ended up losing that and she talked about how that was the necklace that she wore close to her heart,” Fritz told me in an interview after the Veterans Day assembly.
Niemann read that in the column and felt the need to take action.
“That was devastating for her mother late in her life,” Niemann said. “That really inspired me or prompted me to reach out to a place called Hamilton Jewelers in Pennsylvania that actually make Gold Star necklaces. I told them the story and they agreed to provide a replacement necklace and they sent that to me.”
Niemann presented it to Fritz on that day at the cemetery as they stood over Cochran’s grave site.
The giving that we’ve seen in connection with this story has been tremendous over these past several weeks. Son gives life to his country ... mother gives property to the city ... mayor gives Gold Star necklace to his sister.
Niemann said Cochran’s story has really touched his heart.
“I was in Philomath when Cody Patterson was buried and was at his funeral and saw a lot of the ceremony and the recognition that he received,” Niemann said in reference to Philomath native and U.S. Army Spc. Cody Patterson, who died in 2013 in Afghanistan. “But I think Paul Cochran was killed in a different war in a different era.
“In the late ’60s, 1968 in Vietnam, our country was very divisive (over the war),” he added. “A lot of blame fell on soldiers and not necessarily on government officials making decisions at the time.”
Niemann said he felt a responsibility.
“In light of all that, I just felt as a government official myself, I felt a duty to respond in a very appropriate way,” he said. “His mother gave the city an incredible gift and we have a responsibility to be very gracious in accepting that gift. I think the actions that we’ve taken over the last couple of months have been symbolic of that.”
Well done, Mr. Mayor. And Merry Christmas to all.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.