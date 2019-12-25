Column: Clanking on the Keyboard (Dec. 25, 2019)

In my Nov. 13 column, I wrote about how one of the saddest experiences in Beverly Durham’s life was losing the Gold Star necklace that had been given to her in memory of her son.

“She ended up losing that and she talked about how that was the necklace that she wore close to her heart,” Fritz told me in an interview after the Veterans Day assembly.

Niemann read that in the column and felt the need to take action.

“That was devastating for her mother late in her life,” Niemann said. “That really inspired me or prompted me to reach out to a place called Hamilton Jewelers in Pennsylvania that actually make Gold Star necklaces. I told them the story and they agreed to provide a replacement necklace and they sent that to me.”

Niemann presented it to Fritz on that day at the cemetery as they stood over Cochran’s grave site.

The giving that we’ve seen in connection with this story has been tremendous over these past several weeks. Son gives life to his country ... mother gives property to the city ... mayor gives Gold Star necklace to his sister.

Niemann said Cochran’s story has really touched his heart.