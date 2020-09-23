Column: Clanking on the Keyboard (Nov. 27, 2019)

Through the years, the newsroom clanking has grown quieter through staff reductions. There just aren't as many of us out there reporting and editing because of industry challenges that revolve around the inability to effectively monetize newspapers following the dawn of the internet. The clanking used to bother me; now I miss it.

The past life of my column printed here was called, “Let’s Take a Drive.” I used that approach to the writing only since August but already felt the need to mix it up. In other words, I don’t want to take any more drives for now (can you blame me with the way traffic is these days?) but hit a variety of different subjects and topics that work better in a more flexible format.

Each week, I’ll throw out various categories and add my own commentary. The hope is you’ll find some value in what I’m writing — perhaps you'll learn something you didn’t know, maybe you can identify with my points of view, my dry sense of humor might force you to smile or I might even write something that irritates you (yeah, it’s been known to happen).

Enough clanking, for now, let’s get on with it.