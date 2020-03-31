From the Past: April 1, 2020

75 Years Ago

1945

MILITARY: Corp. Derrill Fox, 19, who has served with the United States Marines for the past two years, was killed in action on Iwo Jima on March 8, according to a message which has come to his relatives in Oregon. Corp. Fox was the son of Rev. and Mrs. Merrill H. Fox of Marion County and a grandson of Rev. and Mrs. E.S. Fox of Blodgett. He had lived in Benton County and attended Philomath schools for a time. (Published March 30, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

50 Years Ago

1970

ROLLER HOCKEY: Richard Shew, of Philomath, most valuable player in the national roller hockey tournament last summer, leaves next week with the United States team for the World Roller Hockey Championships at San Juan, Argentina. Shew, a 6-1, 160-pound defensive guard, led the Oregon Beavers to a fourth-place finish in the national tournament last August. A defensive guard is similar to a defenseman in hockey. Shew is competing in roller hockey for the sixth year. Last year he played for the Philomath team, but the group dissolved and he played this year for the Roller Time of Salem. He is 24 years old. Roller hockey is played with a hard rubber ball about the size of a baseball. “It won’t bounce more than an inch no matter what you do it it,” Shew said. “But when you get hit by it, you really know it.” (Published April 4, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).