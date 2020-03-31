From the Past: April 1, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
BASEBALL: The game of marbles has become such a fascinating way of “wasting the moments,” writes our Philomath correspondent, that our busy men have organized a nine with the following positions: Catcher, J.J. Bryan; pitcher, Harvey Newton; short stop, Ed Nichols; first base, E.L. Bryan; second base, W.P. Hunter; third base, Ernest Newton; left fielder, Douglas Davis; right fielder, Guy Frink; centerfielder, David Mosely; umpire, J.W. Ingle. The grounds are very artistically laid out on Ingle square. (Published April 4, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
BLODGETT: Our school commenced the first day of April, Miss Mary Gellatly as teacher. Miss Davis, of Philomath,, took charge of the Noir school at the same time. ... The pie social at the school house last Saturday night was a success. A nice crowd, and everybody seemed to enjoy themselves. The programme was well rendered. ... Everything is moving through Blodgett. Farmers are through seeding and some gardening done. (Published April 4, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
HORNER: Rummaging through the cobwebs in the attic of an abandoned farm house the other day searching for interesting old stuff, I came across a copy of the Gazette published in August 1885. ... This old Gazette brings to mind the truth that there was no OAC in 1885. I read in the Philomath items that Professor Horner visited over there and mingled with some of this former classmates at Philomath College. It seems that he was the recipient of congratulations for having been appointed to assume charge of the Roseburg schools. The correspondent speaks of “Professor Horner as a fine young man of considerable promise.” That scribe was more of a prophet that he realized. (Published April 1, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
75 Years Ago
1945
MILITARY: Corp. Derrill Fox, 19, who has served with the United States Marines for the past two years, was killed in action on Iwo Jima on March 8, according to a message which has come to his relatives in Oregon. Corp. Fox was the son of Rev. and Mrs. Merrill H. Fox of Marion County and a grandson of Rev. and Mrs. E.S. Fox of Blodgett. He had lived in Benton County and attended Philomath schools for a time. (Published March 30, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
ROLLER HOCKEY: Richard Shew, of Philomath, most valuable player in the national roller hockey tournament last summer, leaves next week with the United States team for the World Roller Hockey Championships at San Juan, Argentina. Shew, a 6-1, 160-pound defensive guard, led the Oregon Beavers to a fourth-place finish in the national tournament last August. A defensive guard is similar to a defenseman in hockey. Shew is competing in roller hockey for the sixth year. Last year he played for the Philomath team, but the group dissolved and he played this year for the Roller Time of Salem. He is 24 years old. Roller hockey is played with a hard rubber ball about the size of a baseball. “It won’t bounce more than an inch no matter what you do it it,” Shew said. “But when you get hit by it, you really know it.” (Published April 4, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
TRACK & FIELD: Philomath junior Cathy McNeely opened her track season with three wins Thursday at Sweet Home. McNeely, last year’s Class 3A state long jump champion and high jump runner-up, won those events and the triple jump during a three-way meet. She won the long jump in 16 feet, 7 inches, the high jump in 5-6 and the triple jump in a personal record 35-5. A highlight of the boys meet was the personal best 9:08.7 clocking in the 3,000 meters by senior Tim Peterson. (Published March 31, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
CITY COUNCIL: The City Council heard concerns about Philomath’s water system master plan during its meeting Monday night as well as a request to look at expanding the town library. During a public hearing on the water plan, people suggested that the city develop alternative water sources, such as aquifers, or tap into other existing water sources. The city’s primary source of water is the Marys River, which can run low during the summer months. “Philomath has a water system that has no backup plan. The lack of rainfall in the last six months should be a wake-up call to all of us,” said May Dasch.
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library system asked the city to consider funding a study on the expansion of the library during the meeting. Such a study would cost about $10,000. The facility was built in 1995 and while that was a significant improvement, there has been a faster than anticipated growth in local population and the building’s collection. (Published March 29, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
