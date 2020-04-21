From the Past: April 22, 2020

100 Years Ago

1920

BASKETBALL: The basketball season for Philomath and Alsea came to an end with a match game staged in Philomath between the rival teams. In this final game, the Philomath high schoolers outplayed the visitors all the way through. It was a sort of hand-back for the defeat the local team suffered from the Alsea aggregation a few weeks ago. In this game, Alsea secured only two field baskets, getting the rest of its score by annexed fouls. At the end of the first half, the score stood 20 to 11 in favor of Philomath. Alsea came back stronger in the second half, but could not locate the basket, getting seven additional points on throwing fouls. Professor John Lance, director of physical training for the Philomath schools, and trainer of the team, feels quite proud of the record made by his men. The Philomath team lost but two games during the entire season. (Published April 22, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).