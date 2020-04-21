From the Past: April 22, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
FEUD: The wheels of justice, duly lubricated, revolved in justice Bolle’s court at Philomath Saturday. It was the case of the commonwealth of Oregon versus Benjamin Felger and his housekeeper, Mrs. Herren, not on a charge of lewd cohabitation, but for trespass. B.F. Ellsworth was the complaining witness, and it appears that last summer he rented from Felger a five-acre tract of land on which there is a barn.
Felger claims that when he rented the land to Ellsworth, that he reserved the use of the barn, and Ellsworth claims he didn’t. A few weeks ago, the two had a fight, and since that time, Ellsworth posted notices warning all persons not to trespass on the premises. Both Felger and Mrs. Herren continued to frequent the barn where they kept and milked a cow, and the arrest of both by a Philomath constable, and their trial Saturday resulted. A.L. McFadden appeared for the commonwealth of Oregon, and Mrs. Herren and Benjamin Felger were defended by W.E. Yates, and the upshot of the matter was that both were acquitted.
The discriminating reader fully understands that if things go on as they have in the past few weeks, a bigger item than this may yet be the outcome of this Ellsworth-Felger-Herren feud. (Published April 22, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
BASKETBALL: The basketball season for Philomath and Alsea came to an end with a match game staged in Philomath between the rival teams. In this final game, the Philomath high schoolers outplayed the visitors all the way through. It was a sort of hand-back for the defeat the local team suffered from the Alsea aggregation a few weeks ago. In this game, Alsea secured only two field baskets, getting the rest of its score by annexed fouls. At the end of the first half, the score stood 20 to 11 in favor of Philomath. Alsea came back stronger in the second half, but could not locate the basket, getting seven additional points on throwing fouls. Professor John Lance, director of physical training for the Philomath schools, and trainer of the team, feels quite proud of the record made by his men. The Philomath team lost but two games during the entire season. (Published April 22, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
75 Years Ago
1945
REBEKAHS: At the recent 50th anniversary celebration of Social Rebekah lodge of Philomath, more than 25 members of Alpha lodge of Corvallis were among the visitors. Philomath lodge rooms were beautifully decorated for the occasion, and a musical program was presented during the evening. Later, refreshments were served. Mrs. Guy Frink of Corvallis, a member of the first class of candidates initiated into the Philomath lodge, cut the birthday cake. (Published April 21, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
LADIES AID: The Ladies Aid met Tuesday afternoon at the parlors with about 30 members and friends present. During the business meeting, they voted to pay $20 to the Red Cross and $50 on a movie talking machine to be used in the church work. May 20 has been set aside as Ladies Aid day at the church and they have arranged for a speaker and other special numbers during the morning service. Plans were made to serve the young people’s banquet May 3. It was voted to allow the Benton County Health Association to use the building while the mobile unit is in Philomath. (Published April 20, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
KINDERGARTEN: The Philomath School Board last night approved a motion by board member Harry Lagestee to formulate a kindergarten program for next year. The decision was urged by Ron Ball, principal of Philomath Elementary School. The only problem Ball saw was in busing the children to and from school. Extra bus runs would be needed during the middle of the day, since the kindergarten would be two half-day sessions. (Published April 22, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
CLOSE VOTE: Four votes made the difference last night as voters approved the $815,036 Philomath school tax levy by 207 yes to 203 no. The levy provides financing for the 1970-71 school year. Philomath voters passed the issue 150 yes to 121 no. Both Kings Valley and Blodgett defeated it. The Kings Valley vote was 36 yes and 49 no, while Blodgett was 21 yes and 33 no. A total of 410 people voted. Last year, 482 people voted on the budget the second time it was presented. It had been defeated the first time. (Published April 22, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
