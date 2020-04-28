From the Past: April 29, 2020

The mortal remains of Conductor Campbell will arrive by the 11 o’clock train this morning. The funeral will occur from the opera house at 1 o’clock under the order of Maccabees. Immediately after funeral services, a special train will leave the OC&E depot and will stop on the track opposite the Newton cemetery in which the remains will be interred. Johnnie Campbell would have been 27 years of age next June, and was unmarried. (Rewritten from a story published May 2, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

100 Years Ago

1920

DIGGER SQUIRRELS: Five cents apiece bounty is the latest word in the gray digger eradication campaign being put on by the Benton County Farm Bureau. Realizing the great damage done by the diggers and the benefit which would accrue to the county through the eradication of this pest, the Miller & Walter real estate firm have offered to pay a bounty of five cents each on every squirrel scalp delivered to their office between May 1 and June 1. In addition to the five-cent bounty, the two persons killing the largest number of diggers during the month of May will be given a trip from Corvallis to Portland and up the Columbia Highway and return with all expenses paid.