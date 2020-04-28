From the Past: April 29, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
TRAIN CRASH: Two dead and a train of 15 cars splintered and piled up in a mass of debris at bridge No. 24 (22 miles east of Yaquina and 9 miles from Elk City in Lincoln County) is the unfortunate record written in a wreck on the Oregon Central & Eastern last Monday afternoon. The collapse of the bridge, whether from decay, or more generally accepted theory of an accident to the track that caused the cars to jump, occasioned the accident that instantly killed Joel Wilcox, and so mangled Conductor John Campbell that he died 22 hours after the fated train went down.
The story of the wreck itself is a very simple one. The train emerged from the tunnel and got onto the bridge, the engine across it, when the whole structure, train and all fell into the river and there it lays all smashed to pieces. Wilcox was found shortly after the wreckage dead. He jumped when he saw the cars going down, but poor fellow, he could not jump far enough to clear such a wreck as that.
The remains of brakeman Wilson were interred in Newton cemetery yesterday afternoon. The morning after the wreck happened, the body was taken to Albany, from whence it was brought for interment by yesterday’s train. Wilcox was a young man, and leaves a wife and young child, who reside in Albany. For many years, he lived with his parents at Philomath, where for a long time his father has been a blacksmith. He has been in the Oregon Pacific service several years and was held in high esteem by officers and employees.
The mortal remains of Conductor Campbell will arrive by the 11 o’clock train this morning. The funeral will occur from the opera house at 1 o’clock under the order of Maccabees. Immediately after funeral services, a special train will leave the OC&E depot and will stop on the track opposite the Newton cemetery in which the remains will be interred. Johnnie Campbell would have been 27 years of age next June, and was unmarried. (Rewritten from a story published May 2, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
DIGGER SQUIRRELS: Five cents apiece bounty is the latest word in the gray digger eradication campaign being put on by the Benton County Farm Bureau. Realizing the great damage done by the diggers and the benefit which would accrue to the county through the eradication of this pest, the Miller & Walter real estate firm have offered to pay a bounty of five cents each on every squirrel scalp delivered to their office between May 1 and June 1. In addition to the five-cent bounty, the two persons killing the largest number of diggers during the month of May will be given a trip from Corvallis to Portland and up the Columbia Highway and return with all expenses paid.
Where there are a great many squirrels, a quicker and just as sure a method of killing them is to put out poison in their run-ways. Several kinds of squirrel poison are on the market in Benton County and can be purchased at the drug stores in Corvallis and general stores in outlying districts. Squirrel poison prepared by the county according to the formula recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is also for sale at the following places: County agent’s office, Corvallis; Miller & Walter Real Estate office; George Lindeman, Mountain View; William Jones, Plymouth; J.A. Carter store, Wren; Henry Ambler, Philomath; Ole Lien, Independent; Woodcock store, Bellfountain; A.M. Taylor, Alpine; Wilhelm store, Monroe; and D.D. Longhbottom, Alsea. (Published April 28, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
VFW: Philomath Post 4060 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. was instituted in the Philomath City Hall last night. Officers installed included Lee E. Hodges as post commander; Monta Grace, senior vice commander; Orie D. Allee, junior vice commander; Ward S. George, quartermaster; and Charles E. Barclay, chaplain. Stanley Tripp, commander of District No. 7 Department of Oregon, was the instituting and installing officer. Mr. Tripp has assisted in the organizing of Philomath Post and is an active worker in Corvallis Post and the VFW Department of Oregon. Fred B. Corn, Portland, adjutant-quartermaster of the Department of Oregon, was accompanied by other department officers to Philomath for the institution. Mr. Corn was present to set up the quartermaster books and help outline the work of the post. (Published April 27, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
SENIOR PLAY: “Rest Assured,” a three-act comedy, will be performed tonight at 7:30 in the Philomath High School gym. The event is the annual senior class play. Tickets of 75 cents for students through the 12th grade and $1 for adults, may be purchased at the door. “Rest Assured” is a story of two families, the Morlocks and the Lanconis. Mary Morlock (Shane Cochran) and Joe Lanconi (Jim Cruse) are in love, but Mary’s father (Ron Eastman) opposes their marriage because Joe is poor. Joe’s father, Luigi Lanconi (Rex Bennett), tried to talk to Mr. Morlock. The result is a fight between the two men. Luigi dies, but gets permission to return to haunt Mr. Morlock until he agrees to the marriage. Action becomes quite complicated with two ghosts and Lucifer on stage and causing confusion before things are straightened out.
The cast of the play includes 16 seniors: Eastman, Bennett, Neva West, Mickie Howard, Miss Cochran, Ben Gerding, Lowther, Carol Leach, Neta Bush, Wendy Comstrock, Cruse, Brian Gellatly, Richard Schoolover, Judy Bowman, Stan Avery and Debbie Bond. Directors of “Rest Assured” are Mrs. Martin McDonald and Mrs. Eugene Brown. (Published May 1, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
