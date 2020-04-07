From the Past: April 8, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
REBEKAHS: Last Thursday evening, a number of Corvallis Odd Fellows and Rebekahs drove out to Philomath to institute a lodge of Rebekahs. (Published April 11, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
SALARY: Benton County pays $190 per month for her deputies. That’s more than all of the clerks and hired gals in Philomath get, including the chief of police. (Published April 11, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
ALSEA TRIP: A basketball game between Alsea and Philomath Saturday resulted in a victory for Philomath by a score of 16 to 22. A happy time was reported by the Alsea students who after the game attended the high school dance given by Philomath students in honor of Alsea. Gladys Roe and Dale Hammersley were at the home of Miss Emily Hartless previous to the game. A sorry adventure marred the pleasure of the young people on the return trip, owing to the fact that Mr. Dorsey’s truck refused to act right and 13 young men and women walked over the Alsea mountain in the wee small hours through mud and rain to the old Lucas place where they were met by the Warfield truck and brought on home — a drabbled, sleepy bunch. Next time, they won’t stand for 13. (Published April 7, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
BUSINESS: Several business changes have taken place in Philomath lately. Ray N. Shirley of the Benton County Refrigeration Co., has leased the building on the corner of Main and F streets, formerly occupied by the Home Supply store and is to take possession April 5. The sales department of Shirley’s hatchery will also be located in the same building. His plant has been located on Alsea highway. The Home Supply store has moved to the former Lowther confectionary location and will operate the confectionary along with its home supply business. Lowthers have opened a candy kitchen in their home and will continue to make chocolate creams and peanut brittle. J.L. McMurtry has sold his grocery stock and building to Leonard Hovey, who owns the former Ingram grocery. Mr. Hovey will make some changes in the building and move his stock to his new location. Mr. McMurtry started in the grocery business in Philomath about 25 years ago and when he retired, his son J.L. McMurtry took over the store. At present, Mr. McMurtry has no definite plans for the future. (Published April 6, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
LONG HAIR: Philomath school officials have decided to let 11-year-old Robin Sawyer re-enter school Monday without a haircut. Sawyer, a fifth-grade student at Philomath Elementary School, was suspended March 9 because he refused to cut his hair to meet the Philomath hair code. Superintendent Al Neet said, “We are acting on the advice of our attorneys in this case. The lawyers indicated that the hair code should be revised. On this basis, we are letting the boy back into school.” Mrs. Sawyer indicated that Robin will return to school Monday. She added that she was sorry the case did not go to court. “I’d just as soon have seen the case prosecuted, if it could help others with the same problem. I see nothing wrong with long hair.” (Published April 10, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
AUTHOR: Former Philomath resident Katharine Matchette will autograph copies of her latest book at Philomath Pharmacy on Saturday. Matchette’s historical novel for young adults, “Libby’s Choice,” tells the story of an indentured servant in Puritan New England. Matchette graduated from Philomath High School in 1959. She and her husband, Dennis, lived in the Philomath-Corvallis area from 1972-88. They now live in Tualatin, where Matchette is developing her own business, DeKa Press. (Published April 7, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
