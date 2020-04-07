From the Past: April 8, 2020

75 Years Ago

1945

BUSINESS: Several business changes have taken place in Philomath lately. Ray N. Shirley of the Benton County Refrigeration Co., has leased the building on the corner of Main and F streets, formerly occupied by the Home Supply store and is to take possession April 5. The sales department of Shirley’s hatchery will also be located in the same building. His plant has been located on Alsea highway. The Home Supply store has moved to the former Lowther confectionary location and will operate the confectionary along with its home supply business. Lowthers have opened a candy kitchen in their home and will continue to make chocolate creams and peanut brittle. J.L. McMurtry has sold his grocery stock and building to Leonard Hovey, who owns the former Ingram grocery. Mr. Hovey will make some changes in the building and move his stock to his new location. Mr. McMurtry started in the grocery business in Philomath about 25 years ago and when he retired, his son J.L. McMurtry took over the store. At present, Mr. McMurtry has no definite plans for the future. (Published April 6, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).