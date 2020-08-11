From the Past: Aug. 12, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
MISCELLANEOUS: Prof. E.G. Lantz is back from Salem where he has been at work this summer. He will engage in the photo business again here this winter. ... Ed. Hogan, the Corvallis chicken merchant, has moved into Philomath. ... F.L. Clark has taken possession of Mrs. Shedds’ premises here. ... Gellatly Bros. are making things hum in the harvest field threshing. ... Paul Kleppin with his family is now domiciled on the Felger property. ... The other day, a strange car from the Pan Handle route in Ohio stood at our siding and contained the rolling machinery for the mill here, and also the one-half roller process for the mill in Alsea. Mr. Kleppin expects to be ready to grind in September. (Published Aug. 10, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
DEATH: Mrs. Laura M. Bennett, wife of George Bennett, of Philomath, died yesterday morning at a Portland hospital following a major operation. The remains were forwarded to Corvallis this morning, arriving at noon today and will be taken to Philomath for the funeral service which will be held from the brick chapel at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Interment will be in the Newton cemetery. Twenty years or more the Bennetts had made their home at Philomath, where Mr. Bennett has owned and operated a confectionary store in recent years, and the family is well known throughout Benton County. (Published Aug. 11, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
BRIEFS: Ray Shirley of the Benton County Refrigeration Co., at Philomath has been making several trips to Corvallis for treatment for an injured hand. Mr. Shirley caught three fingers in a machine in the shop a few days ago, these being severed at the first joint. ... Mr. and Mrs. Earl Apt of Corvallis have purchased the Mrs. Jennie Shroyer property on East Main Street in Philomath and are to make their home there. Mrs. Apt is the former Elva Allen and attended school in Philomath in her girlhood. (Published Aug. 10, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
FATALITY: Second Lt. Robert Ridenour, son of Mrs. Opal McDowell Ridenour, of Philomath, was fatally injured in an automobile accident at Clovis, New Mexico, the night of Aug. 8. The remains are to be brought to the Keeney Funeral Home in Corvallis and the funeral plans will be announced later. Born at Philomath Nov. 19, 1924, Lt. Ridenour attended Philomath schools and was graduated from high school in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Force July 26 of that year. Lt. Ridenour received his commission at Stuttgart, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 1944, and was pilot of a B-29 bomber and stationed at Clovis Army Air Field. (Published Aug. 10, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
CITY COUNCIL: Committee reports occupied the meeting of the Philomath City Council last night. Mayor David Jordan, back from vacation, presided over the meeting. Superintendent of Public Works John Schutte reported to the council that the city had been given county approval to buy a lot next to the city’s sewer plant. Cost was $150, which the council approved. The 60-by-140-foot lot was available because of unpaid taxes. Reason for buying the property was the possibility of future expansion of the sewer plant. (Published Aug. 11, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SCHOOL BOARD: Acceptance of an intern teacher program in industrial arts and discussion of the driver’s education car situation highlighted last night’s meeting of the Philomath School Board. The industrial arts intern program is in cooperation with Oregon State University, according to Philomath High School Principal Clem Arnold. The district will hire an OSU graduate student who student-taught at the high school spring term to teach two class periods per day. Lyle Carter, driver’s education teacher at the high school, met with the board to discuss the driver’s education car for the district. Carter reported that Hartsock and Tharp, which has provided Philomath with driver’s cars, is discontinuing the service. The district will be furnished a driver’s car from O’Toole Motors. (Published Aug. 12, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
BENTON VIEW: About 20 residents gave a resounding thumbs down to the city’s idea of making Benton View Drive one-way. The council invited testimony on the proposal Monday night. The city fears possible growth in that area will make the road hazardous if it remains a two-way street, said Beau Vencill, Philomath public works director. Vencill suggested rebuilding one intersection along the loop to control traffic. The loop is divided into flat and hilly portions. Residents said that if the loop was made one way, it would expose drivers to slippery roads during winter and expose residents to increased traffic year-round. On the intersection changes, residents feared they were a high-cost fix to a simple problem. Vencill’s proposal is to eliminate an island in the roadway and widen streets for safety and to control traffic with stop signs. All that really needs to be done, said residents, is cut back some overgrown bushes and beef up police patrols. Mayor Cheryl McMorris told the residents that city staff will study the suggestions. (Published Aug. 15, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
PASTOR: Clay Carlisle was born and raised in Texas and has never lived anywhere else, but he seems a perfect fit for the Northwest. The new pastor of First Baptist Church of Philomath loves the outdoors, backpacking, fly-fishing and skiing. He says he’s looking forward to the weather — even the rain that he’s heard so much about. “Dallas is 100 degrees, humid and nasty. I’m really looking forward to all the outdoor stuff you can do here in the summer,” the 34-year-old pastor said Friday, the last day of Vacation Bible School at First Baptist. Carlisle and his wife, Julie, arrived in Philomath late Thursday night with their two children, Caleb, 6, and Selah, 3, having moved everything in a U-haul truck from Texas. Joe Gradin, chair of the pastor search committee, said they looked at the resumes of more than 25 candidates before narrowing the list down to three. It wasn’t long until they decided Carlisle was the one they wanted. The search began in January, when the Rev. Allan Stensvad retired after 45 years of ministry. He had pastored the Philomath congregation for the past 11 years. (Published Aug. 13, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!