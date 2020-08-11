From the Past: Aug. 12, 2020

25 Years Ago

1995

BENTON VIEW: About 20 residents gave a resounding thumbs down to the city’s idea of making Benton View Drive one-way. The council invited testimony on the proposal Monday night. The city fears possible growth in that area will make the road hazardous if it remains a two-way street, said Beau Vencill, Philomath public works director. Vencill suggested rebuilding one intersection along the loop to control traffic. The loop is divided into flat and hilly portions. Residents said that if the loop was made one way, it would expose drivers to slippery roads during winter and expose residents to increased traffic year-round. On the intersection changes, residents feared they were a high-cost fix to a simple problem. Vencill’s proposal is to eliminate an island in the roadway and widen streets for safety and to control traffic with stop signs. All that really needs to be done, said residents, is cut back some overgrown bushes and beef up police patrols. Mayor Cheryl McMorris told the residents that city staff will study the suggestions. (Published Aug. 15, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

15 Years Ago

2005

PASTOR: Clay Carlisle was born and raised in Texas and has never lived anywhere else, but he seems a perfect fit for the Northwest. The new pastor of First Baptist Church of Philomath loves the outdoors, backpacking, fly-fishing and skiing. He says he’s looking forward to the weather — even the rain that he’s heard so much about. “Dallas is 100 degrees, humid and nasty. I’m really looking forward to all the outdoor stuff you can do here in the summer,” the 34-year-old pastor said Friday, the last day of Vacation Bible School at First Baptist. Carlisle and his wife, Julie, arrived in Philomath late Thursday night with their two children, Caleb, 6, and Selah, 3, having moved everything in a U-haul truck from Texas. Joe Gradin, chair of the pastor search committee, said they looked at the resumes of more than 25 candidates before narrowing the list down to three. It wasn’t long until they decided Carlisle was the one they wanted. The search began in January, when the Rev. Allan Stensvad retired after 45 years of ministry. He had pastored the Philomath congregation for the past 11 years. (Published Aug. 13, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).