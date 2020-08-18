From the Past: Aug. 19, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
ELK: A big slaughtering occurred just between the two summits of Marys Peak Monday. John Spaulding and Jack Hall of Philomath were en route for the summit on a jaunt for pleasure and were not particularly on the lookout for game. Suddenly, they heard a thundering of hoofs and a crashing of limbs in the brush near them, when seven elk dashed into view, but a few yards from them. They were both armed and began immediately to pump lead into the band, two bull calves falling at the first volley. A third, an old bull, was crippled and subsequently secured, and Philomath is now overrun with jerked elk. The boys say they could have secured more of the big fellows, but were satisfied when they had enough. It was learned afterwards that the band had been chased by Mr. Mulvaney of Big Elk, who had been after them for three days. (Published Aug. 17, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
OREGONIAN: Addison Bennett, of the Oregonian, was over in our precinct the other day looking for freaks, centenarians and celebrities. Before he left, he assured me he had found aplenty to make a rattling good story. Kindly keep your eye on the Sunday edition. He saw our “charter oak” which stands sentinel at the west gate of the college campus, and in whose shade Philomath College was organized some 60 years ago. He saw Fred Minshall and Ed Sharpe. He saw our city hall and our bandstand, both badly battered with age, but still hanging on. He saw faithful “Old Lizzy,” our ancient hose cart who weighs exactly half a ton without her hose on. He sat on the bank of the Buttermilk Creek and listened to our champion bullfrog chorus sing its heart-rendering obligato to the dying summer. Truly, Addison found all manner of stuff to make a rattling good story. (Published Aug. 21, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
WWII: When word came Tuesday afternoon that Japan had surrendered, Philomath’s church bells rang, and the fire siren blew. Everybody was saying, “The war is over.” Some were laughing and some crying. Auto horns were honking. A number went to Corvallis to take part in the celebration. Some of the stores closed immediately but most of them kept open until 6 p.m.; on Wednesday, everything was closed. (Published Aug. 20, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
SERVICE: Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Nazarene church in Philomath, memorial services will be held for George Sherman Tompkins Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. George S. Tompkins of Eugene, formerly of Bellfountain. Young Tompkins was born in this community and was a graduate of Bellfountain grade and Monroe Union high schools. He was killed in action in Germany a short time before the end of the war in Europe. (Published Aug. 22, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
STEVENS: Former Philomath High football coach Larry Stevens is the new associate dean of education services for Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. Stevens, who received his doctorate from Arizona State in 1969, will also be acting athletic director and responsible for setting up the school’s physical education department. (Published Aug. 19, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
FIRE: State fire crews controlled a 10-acre brush fire near Muddy Creek about 8 miles southeast of Philomath Wednesday. The fire was the largest of 10 reported on state land Wednesday by the State Forestry Department. Sparks from a debris fire started by a private individual with a valid permit started the blaze which was reported at 11 a.m., according to the forestry department in Philomath. The fire was under control with 15 to 20 minutes, the department said. (Published Aug. 21, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
HOUSE: It would take a pretty big wolf to blow down Greta Loeffelbein’s 940-square-foot house of — straw. That’s because it’ll be at least as strong as a conventional stick-frame house; it will resist fire and pests and shimmy through earthquakes that would shatter traditional homes, Loeffelbein said. Whether she’s a straw-mason, a grass-chitect, or just, as she calls herself, a “homesteader,” the 23-year-old has become the first person in Benton County to build a home from bales of straw. “I’m using material that’s normally burned in the Willamette Valley,” she said. “And it uses less wood. That’s the big thing for me.” The environmentally friendly house sprouted from its foundation at 3420 Chapel Drive over the last two weeks. Friends and family helped Loeffelbein put up the walls by pinning stacks of bales to the concrete foundation. They also framed windows and began the roof. (Published Aug. 17, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
STATION: There isn’t any carpet in the halls, lights or plumbing, but the new Philomath police station is remarkably complete, especially since on-site construction started last Monday. “It doesn’t seem like there’s a whole lot left to do,” said Police Chief Ken Elwer, as hammers pounded overhead on Wednesday morning. The structure already has four walls and a roof and the layout of rooms and the drywall is complete. The police department aims to operate out of the $740,000 new modular building by Oct. 1 — only six weeks away. Philomath has looked at upgrading its old police station on Main Street, which used to be City Hall, since 2000, when water began leaking through the roof. The building is crowded for the department, and because it wasn’t designed for law enforcement, it isn’t very secure for a police station. (Published Aug. 18, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
