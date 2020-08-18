From the Past: Aug. 19, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

ELK: A big slaughtering occurred just between the two summits of Marys Peak Monday. John Spaulding and Jack Hall of Philomath were en route for the summit on a jaunt for pleasure and were not particularly on the lookout for game. Suddenly, they heard a thundering of hoofs and a crashing of limbs in the brush near them, when seven elk dashed into view, but a few yards from them. They were both armed and began immediately to pump lead into the band, two bull calves falling at the first volley. A third, an old bull, was crippled and subsequently secured, and Philomath is now overrun with jerked elk. The boys say they could have secured more of the big fellows, but were satisfied when they had enough. It was learned afterwards that the band had been chased by Mr. Mulvaney of Big Elk, who had been after them for three days. (Published Aug. 17, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).