From the Past: Aug. 26, 2020

CENTENARIAN: In honor of his 100th anniversary, the descendants of Kriene Kriens, who lives 4 miles southwest of Philomath, will gather at the old home there next Sunday and make merry. There is a family of nine children, 32 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, a total of 61 and it is said that practically all of these are within Oregon, the exceptions being in Washington. Kriene Kriens was born in 1820 in Germany, came to this country when a comparative young man, and of 11 children, nine were born here or in the vicinity of Freeport, Illinois. It was in 1867 that he came to Benton County and located on the farm southwest of Philomath and there he has lived ever since. The old gentleman is now still quite spry physically but very hard of hearing. He was a hard worker until a few years ago, and many of the older people of Corvallis will recall him as one who used to haul wood here. (Published Aug. 26, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).