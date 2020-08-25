From the Past: Aug. 26, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
ACCIDENT: Two little girls of Lon Henkle, residing near Philomath, aged 5 and 9, met with a serious accident Saturday by being backed, while in a wagon, off a private bridge, falling nearly 20 feet. One had a thigh broken and the other a thigh and both of her arms at the wrists. (Published Aug. 23, 1895, in the Democrat, Albany).
RAILROAD: There is such a thing possible that the Oregon Central & Eastern will build a branch to Eugene that will not touch Corvallis. The Eugene people are offering heavy inducements for the road to enter that city, and it will probably be built soon. The natural, shortest and most feasible route is from Philomath. It is understood that the Philomath people are promising large land donations if a launch will be built from that point. The branch road itself might not be of particular advantage to Corvallis, but a branch road starting from a point only 7 miles distant would very possibly injure the business of this city. If Corvallis desires the road to start from here, our citizens will have to begin moving, or her little neighbor will get away with the plum. (Published Aug. 29, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
CENTENARIAN: In honor of his 100th anniversary, the descendants of Kriene Kriens, who lives 4 miles southwest of Philomath, will gather at the old home there next Sunday and make merry. There is a family of nine children, 32 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, a total of 61 and it is said that practically all of these are within Oregon, the exceptions being in Washington. Kriene Kriens was born in 1820 in Germany, came to this country when a comparative young man, and of 11 children, nine were born here or in the vicinity of Freeport, Illinois. It was in 1867 that he came to Benton County and located on the farm southwest of Philomath and there he has lived ever since. The old gentleman is now still quite spry physically but very hard of hearing. He was a hard worker until a few years ago, and many of the older people of Corvallis will recall him as one who used to haul wood here. (Published Aug. 26, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
75 Years Ago
1945
LADIES’ AID: The Ladies’ Aid met Tuesday afternoon at the parlors for the August meeting. A beautiful memorial services was conducted by Mrs. Ethel Buhlke and Mrs. Eva Castle for Mrs. Anna Bennett and Mrs. J.A. Parks. Election of officers for the next conference year was held. They are Myrtle Murphy, president; Eva Castle, first vice president; Margaret Horner, second vice president; Blanche Clark, secretary; and Mila Bowers, treasurer. Mrs. Bowers has served 13 years as Aid treasurer. Committees were appointed to plan for a reception for the new pastor who will be here soon after conference, which closes Aug. 27. The financial report for the year showed the Aid has paid out $270 and has a balance of $226.44 in the treasury. (Published Aug. 24, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
BRIEFS: Dr. R. Fisher and his son, Jay Fisher, moved into an apartment at their house on North D Street last Friday. They plan to make their home in Philomath for a while. ... Fred, Boy and “Vip” Gee went to Ballston Sunday to attend the old-timers picnic, which is an annual affair there. Their parents were among the earlier settlers in that community. ... Miss Flossie Overman went to Portland Monday and will leave there Tuesday for Thistle Glen to attend the annual conference as delegate from the College church. (Published Aug. 24, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
SCHOOLS: Seven new teachers have been hired for the Philomath School District for this year, according to Superintendent Al Neet. Mrs. Judith Ann Johnson has been named the librarian for Philomath High School. Miss Jeanette Osibov will teach girls’ physical education at the high school. The auto mechanics teaching position will be filled by David Eikleberry. Philomath Elementary vacancies will be filled by Mrs. Nancy Driskell and Mrs. Carol Neil. Mrs. Driskell will teach fourth grade and Mrs. Neil will teach third grade. At Kings Valley Elementary School, Mrs. Deanne Maddux will teach first and second grades. Mrs. Bethann Ryker will teach vocal music to students at all three elementary schools. (Published Aug. 26, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
COUNCIL: The Philomath City Council plans to vote on “reimbursement” districts tonight. The issue has been the source of debates between local civic groups and council members. The council hopes to create reimbursement districts inside and outside city limits as a way to lower the costs of developments, officials have said. A district would allow residents who have created infrastructure improvements, like laying pipes for sewer, to charge other residents for using those improvements, city officials have said. Because it affects property outside the city, members of the Committee for a Voice in Annexation fear the ordinance is designed more to improve property tagged for annexation than for distributing development costs. Committee members have said they fear the ordinance could represent an additional way of keeping voters out of the annexation process. (Written from a story published Aug. 28, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
BUSINESS: The place where people get coffee in town might be a different place soon. The Java Connection is selling its Philomath property and building, asking almost $400,000, according to a realtor. The family business will continue to operate under the same name out of the downtown Book Bin at Fourth Street and Madison Avenue in Corvallis. David Hines, who owns Java Connection with his wife, Myrna Hines, hopes a buyer creates a new coffee shop at 1640 Main St., in Philomath. Hines originally set up a coffee kiosk in front of the Philomath Thriftway, where the business ran for about seven years before moving into a building in 2000. (Written from a story published Aug. 25, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!