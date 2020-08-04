From the Past: Aug. 5, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
COLLEGE: We have ever since the establishment of our school expected to secure the services of a competent principal from the Atlantic states, but up to this time have been unsuccessful. We are now happy to inform our friends that we have secured the services of Professor E.A. Biddle, late of Oberlin, Ohio, and he comes to us highly recommended as a man well qualified to take charge of the school and help make it a first-class institution.
This college is pleasantly located in Philomath, Benton County, Oregon, six miles west of Corvallis. The location is a beautiful one and surrounded with beautiful and romantic scenery. The college edifice is a substantial brick building two stories high and erected and finished in good style at a cost of near $12,000. The college is now in its infancy, having been first opened for the reception of students in November 1867. It is the intention of the Board of Trustees to afford the youth of Oregon facilities for obtaining as thorough an education as at any of the colleges in the state. We know of no better situation for families to reside and educate their children. As the community is composed of industrious farmers, we have no grog shops with their contaminating influences to lead the youth astray. Particular attention will be given to the moral and physical training of pupils. (Excerpts from a circular published Aug. 6, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
MACHINERY: A carload of mill machinery from the East came in on the westside Wednesday and has gone out on the OC to Philomath. It is billed to Paul J.G. Kleppen, and is for the improvement of the Philomath flouring mill. (Published Aug. 3, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
SPRING: A resort that grows in popularity is the sulpher spring on Woods Creek. The spring is situation 6 or 7 miles northwest of Philomath and the water is more pleasing to the taste than beverages of the sort usually are. It is reached by a smooth, dustless road running 4 miles along the cool shady bed of Woods Creek, fringed with the green growth of hazel, alder, maple, ash and magnificent overtowering firs, and the spot is ideal for a day of rest and recreation. It is much frequented by neighboring farmers and their families, William Jolly and W.G. Porter being among the visitors Sunday. A few hundred yards away, alter and seats have been erected, where services were held at 11 and 2 last Sunday. (Published Aug. 7, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
LETTER: Mebbe you’ve noticed, Mr. Editor, if you’ve passed through lately, the evident signs of awaking activity in the good old town of PHIL-omath. I have purposely capitalized the first syllable in order to be exactly correct. If you want to prove yourself a person of culture, you will bear down hard on the first end of our town’s classic name, and soft-pedal the rest of it. If you’ve come through by motor car, you will have noticed, even though blindfolded, the remarkable improvement being made on Philomath’s main thoroughfare. We can’t have it paved, but the next best thing is to have it worked down to grade, rolled and spread with crushed rock. This is being done, much to the betterment of the city. The outlying streets are being graveled so as to make them passable for motor cars all the year through.
The city has purchased the old campgrounds at the road near Marys River bridge, close by the Siletz Spruce Company’s mills. This camp is really one of the prettiest and most delightful stopping places for tourists in the state. The main difficulty is that very few motorists know of it. There is no sign, nothing to tell the stranger it is an auto camp and that he is welcome. So most tourists go right on by.
It the traveler is traveling eastward, he comes right on to Corvallis, for there is a sign at the corner, as big as the side of a house, giving information that a dandy auto camp awaits him, with free water, free fuel, free air and a glad welcome just 8 short miles away. Such is the power and the value of advertising. Signed, Dennis H. Stovall. (Except from letter published Aug. 7, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
LIGHTNING: A sturdy oak that has stood since pioneer days in Benton County fell during the electrical storm early this morning as a severe bolt went down its heart. The huge tree, which has stood for years in a field beyond the Oregon State College dairy barn, just 150 feet from the Eugene Hubbard home, was splintered into fine wood and its bark flew and scattered over the area as the bolt struck. All that is left is a stump pointing skyward, while wood and bark and branches lie scattered about.
On the Philomath highway, several telephone poles were reported down near the Lewis slaughterhouse after being struck by lightning. In the Willamette community, telephone bells rang shrilly through the night air as lightning played about the wires. (Published Aug. 7, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
CHAMPION: Champion swine showman is Peggy Gerding, 17, who will compete Saturday night for overall champion showman. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry E. Gerding Jr., Philomath, Peggy has had eight years in 4-H work, specializing in swine, cattle and poultry. She was named swine showman champion in 1968 at the Benton County Fair. Showmanship is judged on appearance and attitude of club member, condition and grooming of animal, and showing of animal. Reserve swine showman was Glenda Hull of Bellfountain. Judging was Ed Ritter. (Published Aug. 7, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
BASEBALL: The “Philomath Finale,” a celebration of the end of the summer’s baseball season, will be celebrated Monday night at Philomath. Three games and a picnic are on the agenda. At 5 p.m., the Midgets will play and at 6 p.m., the Pee-wees will play the Colts. At 7 p.m., the Philomath Midstate League team will play the Colt All-Stars. A watermelon feed will follow at 8:15 p.m., in Philomath City Park. The games are at Philomath High School. Admission is free, but all contestants and persons who attend will be given a ticket and will be eligible for prizes sponsored by Philomath merchants. (Published Aug. 8, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
CLEMENS: Ethel Clemens left behind no children of her own when she died earlier this week. But she did leave behind a legacy that has helped thousands of Benton and Lincoln county children. She and her husband, Rex, who died in 1985, donated land, athletic facilities and millions of dollars in scholarship money for Philomath and surrounding communities. Ethel Clemens died Monday at her Philomath home. She was 92. The couple made a fortune in the timber industry. But they weren’t stingy with it. “They made lots of money and they spent lots of money on people, on the community,” said Carl Bennett, a friend of the Clemens since 1930. Standing on the 50-yard line of Clemens Field at Philomath High School, it’s hard to miss the impact of the family. The football grandstands and track were a donation, as were the lights. And that’s just the beginning of contributions that included tennis courts, fencing and the high school’s forestry building. (Published Aug. 3, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
COACH: A familiar face will be returning to the area to take over as Philomath High School football coach. Gerald McEldowney, who lettered at Oregon State as a defensive back from 1972-74 and served as an assistant at Corvallis High under Chuck Solberg and Gary Beck from 1978-82, has accepted the position vacated when Steve Bennett resigned earlier in the summer. He will be in town today to get a start on the season, which begins Sept. 9 at home against Stayton in an endowment game. His first task will be starting the search for assistant coaches. “We fell like we got a great guy,” PHS athletic director Jon Bartlow said. “We think he’ll be a great fit to take us the next step.” McEldowney most recently coached at Lewis & Clark College, where he was an associate head coach under Mike Fanger. He also worked at Texas Southern and was an graduate assistant at OSU. (Published Aug. 2, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
