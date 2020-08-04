From the Past: Aug. 5, 2020

150 Years Ago

1870

COLLEGE: We have ever since the establishment of our school expected to secure the services of a competent principal from the Atlantic states, but up to this time have been unsuccessful. We are now happy to inform our friends that we have secured the services of Professor E.A. Biddle, late of Oberlin, Ohio, and he comes to us highly recommended as a man well qualified to take charge of the school and help make it a first-class institution.

This college is pleasantly located in Philomath, Benton County, Oregon, six miles west of Corvallis. The location is a beautiful one and surrounded with beautiful and romantic scenery. The college edifice is a substantial brick building two stories high and erected and finished in good style at a cost of near $12,000. The college is now in its infancy, having been first opened for the reception of students in November 1867. It is the intention of the Board of Trustees to afford the youth of Oregon facilities for obtaining as thorough an education as at any of the colleges in the state. We know of no better situation for families to reside and educate their children. As the community is composed of industrious farmers, we have no grog shops with their contaminating influences to lead the youth astray. Particular attention will be given to the moral and physical training of pupils. (Excerpts from a circular published Aug. 6, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).