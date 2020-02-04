From the Past: Feb. 5, 2020

25 Years Ago

1995

PROGRAM: Punishing students who bring alcohol or drugs to school doesn’t solve substance abuse problems, so one high school is doing more. The next Philomath High School student who gets caught with drugs or alcohol can participate in a new intervention and education program. Principal Nels Thompson got money to develop the plan last summer when he told the school board that substance abuse was “flat out of control.” Students who are caught with drugs or alcohol at school are usually suspended, expelled or cited by the police. But because the juvenile system is so busy with more serious crimes, chances are the youths won’t be a high priority, Philomath High School counselor LeeAnna Hedges said. (Published Feb. 6, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

15 Years Ago

2005

PYAC: Fifth- and sixth-grade boys went over the basics during basketball practice on Thursday — jump shots, dribbling exercises and passing drills. “Come off the screen hard, guys, off the shoulders,” said volunteer coach Andrew Davis as his squad ran through an offensive set. The local students are participating in the sport through the Philomath Youth Activities Club. And there’ve been more and more players in the last few years. PYAC had 450 total sports participants in 1999, a figure that climbed to more than 700 in 2003 and 2004. At the same time, the agency’s budget has skyrocketed from $135,000 to more than $250,000. Part of the increase in participation is due to the agency taking the reins of Philomath Middle School’s athletic program, which was essentially eliminated in budget cuts. (Published Feb. 4, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).