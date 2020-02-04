From the Past: Feb. 5, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
BLODGETT: Spring plowing is progressing finely in this valley. Scott King and Don Kiger are done. ... There is considerable excitement in the vicinity of Norton, Lincoln County, over the discovery of gold-bearing quartz. ... J.S. Buchanan, of Summit, paid the old soldier, (Reuben) Impson, a visit last week. ... A literary society was organized at the Troxel school house last Wednesday with William Galaway as president; the names of the other officers we did not learn. (Published Feb. 7, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
BANQUET: A very happy and successful event was the regular annual banquet served Friday evening in the domestic science room of Philomath High School, by the young ladies of the cooking class. Plates were laid for 25, the guests being the district board members with their wives, the teachers of the Philomath schools, with their husbands or “best friends,” and Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Cannon. In the preparation and serving of the banquet, the young ladies attempted nothing fanciful. Rather, it was of a sort to reflect the practical work being done by the cooking class, and the efficient leadership of Mrs. Olson, the department head. (Published Feb. 4, 1920, in the Daily Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
75 Years Ago
1945
MILITARY: Edward Stovall of the U.S. Navy visited his aunt, Mrs. Cora Recotte, and other relatives. He has a 30-day leave and had visited his mother, Mrs. Metha Stovall, in Portland. Ned has been gone 18 months and has taken part in seven battles in the Pacific area. ... Dale Beattie is home on a 30-day leave after 18 months of service in the Navy’s amphibious forces in the Mediterranean area. ... Albert Grindle of Philomath has been awarded the combat infantryman badge for exemplary conduct in action against the enemy. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Grindle and entered the service in July 1942. (Published Feb. 5, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1970
BANK: The promotion of Lois Best to operations officer at the Philomath branch of First National Bank of Oregon has been announced by Manager Howard Pierce. She replaces Denver Huff, who transferred to the bank’s Grants Pass branch. Mrs. Best, a graduate of Philomath High School, joined the statewide banking system in 1956 as a commercial bookkeeper at the Philomath branch. In 1958, she became a commercial teller and was promoted to note teller in 1964 following her appointment as pro assistant cashier. She was promoted to assistant operations officer in 1969. (Published Feb. 2, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
PROGRAM: Punishing students who bring alcohol or drugs to school doesn’t solve substance abuse problems, so one high school is doing more. The next Philomath High School student who gets caught with drugs or alcohol can participate in a new intervention and education program. Principal Nels Thompson got money to develop the plan last summer when he told the school board that substance abuse was “flat out of control.” Students who are caught with drugs or alcohol at school are usually suspended, expelled or cited by the police. But because the juvenile system is so busy with more serious crimes, chances are the youths won’t be a high priority, Philomath High School counselor LeeAnna Hedges said. (Published Feb. 6, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
PYAC: Fifth- and sixth-grade boys went over the basics during basketball practice on Thursday — jump shots, dribbling exercises and passing drills. “Come off the screen hard, guys, off the shoulders,” said volunteer coach Andrew Davis as his squad ran through an offensive set. The local students are participating in the sport through the Philomath Youth Activities Club. And there’ve been more and more players in the last few years. PYAC had 450 total sports participants in 1999, a figure that climbed to more than 700 in 2003 and 2004. At the same time, the agency’s budget has skyrocketed from $135,000 to more than $250,000. Part of the increase in participation is due to the agency taking the reins of Philomath Middle School’s athletic program, which was essentially eliminated in budget cuts. (Published Feb. 4, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express