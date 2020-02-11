From the Past: Feb. 12, 2020

150 Years Ago

1870

COURT: County court convened last Monday and continued in session three days. The greater part of the business transacted related to road matters. ... Viewers to assess damages on road from near P. Scotts to Philomath, reported damages to various parties, amounting to $760. The court declined paying said damages. Petitioners allowed 15 days in which to pay said damages if they so desire. (Published Feb. 12, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).

125 Years Ago

1895

LIGHTS: A old gentleman from Philomath who had never seen much of the world put up at the Depot Hotel last night. When he saw the electric light in his room before lighting up, he inquired. “H’m, where’s the oil coming for it.” He was assured there was no oil by the good-natured clerk; but he was not so easily fooled as all that. He had a head of his own. When it was getting dark, the clerk went in to turn on the light.