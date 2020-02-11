From the Past: Feb. 12, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
COURT: County court convened last Monday and continued in session three days. The greater part of the business transacted related to road matters. ... Viewers to assess damages on road from near P. Scotts to Philomath, reported damages to various parties, amounting to $760. The court declined paying said damages. Petitioners allowed 15 days in which to pay said damages if they so desire. (Published Feb. 12, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
LIGHTS: A old gentleman from Philomath who had never seen much of the world put up at the Depot Hotel last night. When he saw the electric light in his room before lighting up, he inquired. “H’m, where’s the oil coming for it.” He was assured there was no oil by the good-natured clerk; but he was not so easily fooled as all that. He had a head of his own. When it was getting dark, the clerk went in to turn on the light.
“Stop that,” he cried. “I don’t want it to bust on me,” and the clerk couldn’t persuade him that it was all right. He went to bed in the dark and got up in the dark. Going down in the waiting room he gazed in wonder at the big arc light and remarked, “There must be some kind of powder mixed up in the oil, but I can’t see where the stuff comes from. I’d like to get some of it, to take back to Philomath. It’d be the boss light there.” He left without getting any and probably doesn’t know yet what makes electric lights.” (State Rights Democrat, Albany).
100 Years Ago
1920
DEATH: Samuel Scott Ewing, manager of the Benton County Lumber Co., near Philomath, died Friday in a Portland hospital, his death resulting from a complicated illness which finally weakened his heart. The body is being forwarded to Corvallis and will reach the city tonight. Arrangements are pending the arrival here from Michigan of a brother, William T. Ewing. Mr. Ewing and his family came to Benton County practically 20 years ago and in 1901, Mr. Ewing was largely instrumental in organizing the Benton County Lumber Co., in which he owned a large interest. During the past month, he had been quite seriously ill and had been confined to a Portland hospital. He was aged 52 years and is survived by a widow and two daughters, who are in Corvallis. (Published Feb. 14, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
MILITARY: Staff Sgt. Charley R. Fritts, whose wife, Mrs. Ogreta Fritts, lives at 535 Sixth St., Corvallis, and Private Roy E. Bennett, son of Mrs. Frances E. Bennett, of Philomath, have been cited by the 361st Infantry regiment of the 91st “Powder River” division and awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for actual participation in combat against the enemy with the Fifth Army in Italy. Standards for the badge are high. The decoration is awarded to the infantry soldier who has proven his fighting ability in combat. The handsome badge consists of a silver rifle set against a background of infantry blue, enclosed in a silver wreath. (Published Feb. 13, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
FUNDRAISER: Philomath High School is sponsoring a fund-raising banquet for the American Field Service program on Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at the high school gymnasium. Couples from the American Field Service Committee are hosts. Guests at the banquet will be foreign students from the immediate area including ... Birgitta Ehnstedt of Sweden, living in Philomath. Kathy Wilson is a candidate for America Abroad, representing Philomath High School. The banquet would raise funds toward bringing a student to Philomath and sending a Philomath student overseas, each for one year. (Published Feb. 13, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
APPEAL: Opponents of a proposed development on Neabeack Hill in Philomath have appealed the decision to approve the project to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. Last month, the Philomath City Council voted 4-3 to approve construction of 100 houses on the oak-covered hill, a prominent landmark on the eastern edge of Philomath. The project is proposed by Schneider Homes Inc., of Tukwila, Wash. Critics charge that the development would clog area streets with traffic and destroy the oak canopy on the hill, which has been identified as an important natural resource in the Philomath Comprehensive Plan. The Greenbelt Land Trust wants to buy the hill to preserve as open space. Friends of Neabeack Hill, a group of residents who oppose the project, has hired Eugene land-use lawyer Douglas DuPriest to represent them. (Published Feb. 9, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
SENIORS: Proclamations about the state of the town and motions on ordinances seem like the usual discourse for City Hall. On Friday afternoon, another sort of declaration rang out — “Bingo,” said Charlotte Gray, a local 60-year-old, who had won for the second time in a row. “Again?” grumbled some people at the bi-weekly meeting of the Philomath Area Senior Citizens Association. “Boy am I in trouble now,” smiled Gray, as she went to pick from the row of prizes lined up where City Council members usually sit.
Philomath doesn’t have a senior center, but residents are banding together to try to create one in the old College of Philomath building at 10th and Pioneer streets. For now, though, the seniors are playing cards, dabbling in Scrabble and socializing at City Hall. “People who are seniors now, it’s hard to say, ‘Guys, we’re going to build a senior center but it won’t be done for two years,’” said Meredith Howell, president of the College of Philomath Community Corp. (Published Feb. 12, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express