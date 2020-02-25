From the Past: Feb. 26, 2020

150 Years Ago

1870

TEMPERANCE: On last Tuesday afternoon, a little before sundown, we procured a good saddle horse, and in company with Mr. Oren Brownson, set out for Philomath, to attend the temperance meeting in the evening — as there was to be none in Corvallis. The roads are in horrible condition and the mud is said to be deeper than at any former time since the settling of this portion of the valley. ... We should have remarked, that previous to the speaking, the Philomath band, under the leadership of Messrs. Rowe and Pearson, discoursed some patriotic and soul-stirring music, and continued to do so, between the various exercises of the evening.