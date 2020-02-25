From the Past: Feb. 26, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
TEMPERANCE: On last Tuesday afternoon, a little before sundown, we procured a good saddle horse, and in company with Mr. Oren Brownson, set out for Philomath, to attend the temperance meeting in the evening — as there was to be none in Corvallis. The roads are in horrible condition and the mud is said to be deeper than at any former time since the settling of this portion of the valley. ... We should have remarked, that previous to the speaking, the Philomath band, under the leadership of Messrs. Rowe and Pearson, discoursed some patriotic and soul-stirring music, and continued to do so, between the various exercises of the evening.
Through the influence of this society, and Safety Lodge of Good Templars, which is only three miles distant, the community round about Philomath is almost unanimously in favor of total abstinence. Benton County will, ere long, bid defiance to the “whiskey ring” and drunken, reckless politicians. (Published Feb. 26, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
NEWS ITEMS: Quite an interesting time on the eve of the 22nd by the public school. The children performed commendably and Mrs. Ditmar deserves special mention for her recitation of “The Inventor’s Wife.” ... One day last week, two Italians and their wives with a bear and monkeys came through town on a begging tour, and collections to see the bear dance. They passed on to Eugene. They were about as hard looking as one meets with. (Published Feb. 28, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
BASKETBALL: The basketball team of the Baraca class of the Christian church goes to Philomath Thursday evening to play the high school quintet of Philomath. In preparation for the game, the young men practice from 6 to 7 o’clock each evening on the court at the men’s gymnasium. (Published Feb. 26, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
You have free articles remaining.
SORORITY: Miss Erna von Lehe, a graduate of Philomath High School and now a junior at OAC received one of the highest honors that can come to a college girl when she was elected to membership in Omicron Nu, a national home economics sorority. In her freshman year, Miss von Lehe was admitted to the Madrigal club and she is now on the Oregon Countryman staff, is active in the YWCA, debate, Beaver, Down Town Girls Club and other things of interest in the college. (Published Feb. 26, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
75 Years Ago
1945
DEATH: James Stenback, for more than 35 years a resident of Summit, and for the past two years of Philomath, died early Thursday evening in a local hospital. Mr. Stenback had been seriously ill for a month. He was the son of Hans and Marie Nissen Stenback and was born in Freeborn County, Minnesota, Jan. 3, 1870. He attended schools in Minnesota and was married to Bena Hoffman in Moore County, April 3, 1895. In addition to his farming activities, Mr. Stenback had engaged in butter making and was employed at Ferndale, California, for a number of years. The family came from Payette, Idaho, to make their home at Summit in 1908. They owned and operated a farm a few miles from Summit until their retirement and moved to Philomath. (Published Nov. 23, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
REZONED: The Philomath City Council last night approved a zone change for one-quarter block at 12th and Pioneer streets. The change, requested by John Mottner, was from R-1, to R-3, to allow multiple-family dwellings. (Published Feb. 24, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SWIMMING: Oregon State University freshmen and sophomores on the swimming team will compete with the Oregon College of Education swim team in the Philomath High School pool Monday at 7 p.m. Among the OCE swimmers will be Dave Smith and Steve Beyerlein, former Philomath High swimmers. (Published Feb. 27, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
ANNEXATIONS: Philomath voters will decide Sept. 19 whether to take control of future annexations away from the City Council. Only a majority vote of the council is now needed to add land to the city. A citizens group, called Committee for a Voice in Philomath Annexations, wants to amend the city charter to require voters to approve annexations. Many members of the group, headed by business owner Jeff Lamb, opposed the council’s decision to annex land that will allow development of the controversial Neabeack Hill subdivision. Corvallis is currently the only city in Oregon that requires voter approval of annexations. (Published March 1, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express