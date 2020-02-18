From the Past: Feb. 19, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
COLLEGE: This institution of learning situated at Philomath in this county, closed the first term of the present school year on Friday the 11th, and will commence again on the 22nd of this month and continue until about the middle of July. The school year being divided into two sessions of five months each. Number of students in attendance last term was 67.
The school, now in charge of Prof. Jas. Chambers, appears to be attaining a good degree of excellence. I learn that Miss Cordelia Edwards is to take charge of the Primary Department in place of Rev. J.J. Gallaher, whose health does not permit him to continue.
This place offers some important inducements to those who contemplate sending their children away from home to educate them. It is situated in a healthy and pleasant locality, and is free from many of those vices so often met with in larger towns, where drinking saloons abound. It seems to me, however, that the managers of this institution make a mistake in not advertising. The school being as yet in its infancy, the public must be better informed regarding it, before they can expect to receive the patronage, to any extent, of those living at a distance. (Published Feb. 19, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
NEWS ITEMS: J.S. Felger, while riding across Marys River bridge, was thrown from his horse, which came near being serious. He was confined to his house for several days. .. Some parties are hunting in the mountains, notwithstanding the law says you shan’t. ... Will Buoy is learning to doctor. ... A very enthusiastic time each Friday night at the literary. ... Doc Hughes was again on our streets last week. He is gaining quite a reputation as a nurse. (Published Feb. 18, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
ROADS: The old Corvallis-Newport road is in good condition as far as Philomath and in fair condition to Wren. The rest of the way is practically impassible for cars. The Philomath-Alsea road is macadamized practically the whole distance to Alsea, but is very narrow in some places. Auto stages travel regularly over this road and it is in fairly good condition. The road from Philomath to Beaver Creek is being put in good condition and will connect with the main road leading to the state highway. (Published Feb. 22, 1920, in the Oregon Sunday Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1945
INCIDENT: Daniel Farmer of the Westwood vicinity went out on a horse to look after his stock out on range last week when it was stormy and windy. He came in later in the day on foot, dazed and unable to tell where he had been or where his horse was. He had a bad bump on his head. It is thought he was hit by a falling limb. A neighbor found his horse tied to a tree. Mr. Farmer was taken to a doctor and spent several days in a Corvallis hospital. He is at his home and is improving. (Published Feb. 20, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Philomath recently held a meeting in the City Hall and voted to organize a local post of VFW. A number of men signed the charter application. (Published Feb. 20, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1970
FIRE: Mrs. Alice Priest, who lost her home to fire last week, has returned to work at Albright and Raw Drug Store in Corvallis. Her son, Billy, who was in Philomath the day of the fire, has returned to his home in Beaverton. At present, Mrs. Priest is staying at the home of neighbors, the LeRoy Simpsons. Many interested persons have provided clothing and other articles to help replace those destroyed by the fire, although many of the items lost were family heirlooms and can never be replaced. A shower was held for Mrs. Priest and the home of Mrs. W.L. Wood in Kings Valley, sponsored by the Brothers Keepers Club. (Published Feb. 20, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
TOP DOG: Philomath dog breeder Camille Partridge calls the 4-year-old Scottish terrier Peggy Sue. The American Kennel Club calls the dogs Champion Gaelforce Postscript. On Tuesday, the judges at the 119th Westminster Kennel Club show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden called her top dog. Actually, Peggy Sue won the Best in Show award, which is the canine equivalent of becoming the most valuable player in the World Series or Super Bowl.
Although Partridge doesn’t own Peggy Sue anymore, she has been basking in the glory of breeding America’s top dog. About three years ago, Partridge sold Peggy Sue to friends Vandra Huber, a University of Washington psychology professor, and Joe Kinnarney, a veterinarian. (Published Feb. 17, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express