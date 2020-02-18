From the Past: Feb. 19, 2020

INCIDENT: Daniel Farmer of the Westwood vicinity went out on a horse to look after his stock out on range last week when it was stormy and windy. He came in later in the day on foot, dazed and unable to tell where he had been or where his horse was. He had a bad bump on his head. It is thought he was hit by a falling limb. A neighbor found his horse tied to a tree. Mr. Farmer was taken to a doctor and spent several days in a Corvallis hospital. He is at his home and is improving. (Published Feb. 20, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).

VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Philomath recently held a meeting in the City Hall and voted to organize a local post of VFW. A number of men signed the charter application. (Published Feb. 20, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).

50 Years Ago

1970