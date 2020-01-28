From the Past: Jan. 29, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
MINISTRY: Some two months since, a young man, giving his name as S. Sprague, came into our office and represented that he was attending the college at Philomath, preparing for the ministry. He said he was also desirous of posting himself on the subject of temperance, and requested the loan of some books, etc., which we readily granted, but which have not been returned. Some five or six weeks since, as we have recently been informed, this Sprague hired a horse at Mr. R.G. Simmons’ stable for the avowed purpose of riding over into Linn County. Mr. S. made one or two fruitless trips into Linn after him. We are informed that this young gent went to Salem, put the horse in “pawn” and finally gambled him off. The horse arrived by last Tuesday’s boat, minus saddle and bridle — minus fast young man. Rather a queer way to prepare for the ministry. We know nothing of this young man’s antecedents or family. (Published Jan. 29, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
ITEMS: Mr. Loomis now props his house with stakes to keep it from falling over. ... The Blodgett correspondent wants to know if the lady referred to as handling wood was purchasing or meant to sell wood. I think she is prepared to do either, but would sooner buy. ... Charles Hodes, of Corvallis, is here trying to organize a tent of Maccabees. ... Bert Boles is still on crutches from the runaway. ... Bishop Castle leaves the 15th of next month for the East. (Published Jan. 28, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
You have free articles remaining.
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL: Independent School, three miles south of Philomath, will be the point of interest for people in that community on next Monday night, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. At a meeting at the home of O.C. Buntin last Monday afternoon, nine men of the district determined to revive the Community Club which has been dormant for a year, and to set the machinery in motion to make the Independent School neighborhood a better place in which to live. (Published Jan. 31, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
BRIEFS: Mrs. E.C. Golden recently received a card from her son, Capt. Duane Cosper, who is a prisoner of the Japanese. The card was undated and written from the Philippine Military Prison Camp No. 2. ... Memorial services for Corp. Lewis Vandersee, who died in Belgium from wounds received in action while serving with the U.S. armed forces, were held at the First United Brethren Church, of which he was a member, Sunday, Rev. E.B. Hart of Corvallis giving the main address. ... Mrs. C.J. Baker has sold his ranch on the Alsea highway and has bought a home on A Street in Philomath. (Published Jan. 29, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1970
BUSINESS: Mr. and Mrs. Jiggs Ryan have sold their rooming house to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Plunkett of Burnt Woods. The Ryans have moved into the Stokes Apartments, 212 N. 13th. They had help moving their heavy furniture from Marys River Grangers. The Plunketts will continue operating the Burnt Woods Store. Their son, Kelly, is an eighth grader at Philomath Junior High School. (Published Jan. 27, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
COURSE: Nearly 100 persons were at the speed reading demonstration class Thursday night. Some 40 persons registered for the course, which is being sponsored by Rex and Ethel Clemens. (Published Jan. 27, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
SCHOOL BUSES: Students who rely on school buses to get to a babysitter’s or friend’s house are getting crowded out by riders who are headed home. That’s because there has been an increase in the number of students who are legally entitled to a ride to and from school. Buses that service Philomath schools are getting so full that the district can no longer promise children rides to “non-essential” places such as club meetings or a classmate’s slumber party. The district legally has to offer transportation to elementary pupils who live a mile or more from school. In some cases, the district has already turned away students to make space for regular passengers. As of last month, there were 1,767 students enrolled in the district. That’s 400 more students than were enrolled six years ago. (Published Feb. 1, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express