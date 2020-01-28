From the Past: Jan. 29, 2020

150 Years Ago

1870

MINISTRY: Some two months since, a young man, giving his name as S. Sprague, came into our office and represented that he was attending the college at Philomath, preparing for the ministry. He said he was also desirous of posting himself on the subject of temperance, and requested the loan of some books, etc., which we readily granted, but which have not been returned. Some five or six weeks since, as we have recently been informed, this Sprague hired a horse at Mr. R.G. Simmons’ stable for the avowed purpose of riding over into Linn County. Mr. S. made one or two fruitless trips into Linn after him. We are informed that this young gent went to Salem, put the horse in “pawn” and finally gambled him off. The horse arrived by last Tuesday’s boat, minus saddle and bridle — minus fast young man. Rather a queer way to prepare for the ministry. We know nothing of this young man’s antecedents or family. (Published Jan. 29, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).