From the Past: Jan. 8, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
LOCAL ITEMS: Mr. Hewitt and wife came into town the other evening, carrying their child, and were considerably excited, owing to the child having swallowed quite a portion of iodine. The child is doing nicely. ... On New Year’s Day, the bloods of the town had a shooting match at blackbirds from a trap. Pete Hunter and Marsh Allen shot 20 rounds each for $2.50 and then Pete shouted veni, vidi, vici, and walked off with the cash. ... The highest water of the season. Marys River at this point is now nearly a half mile wide. ... Miss Lulu Harrington has closed her school at Evergreen and is at Yaquina. (Published Jan. 6, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
COLLEGE: Rev. D.J. Ferguson introduced “cage ball” to the students of Philomath College this afternoon, first to the girls’ gymnasium class, and then to the boys. They enjoyed it very much. Mr. Ferguson, when at Great Lakes, had as many as 600 playing “cage ball” at the same time. (Published Jan. 7, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
BUSINESS: C.V. Gourley, of Philomath, a dairy farmer of that section, is visiting his father, J.G. Gourley, of Millersburg. The son, whose family is also here, wishes to locate near his father and may buy property here. (Published Jan. 7, 1920, in the Albany Daily Democrat).
75 Years Ago
1945
INJURY: Jerry Beattie, of Philomath, has been making several trips to Corvallis for medical attention and is now wearing his right arm in a cast. Young Bettie broke his wrist while playing near the gymnasium at Philomath during a basketball game Tuesday night. (Published Jan. 5, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
HOME: Charles Shaffer, of Philomath, is at home to remain indefinitely. Mr. Shaffer, who has been with the United States Army, has received an honorable discharge. He entered service July 12, 1944. (Published Jan. 5, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SUMMIT: Kenneth Birch was home from Camp Roberts, Calif., last week for a visit with his wife and parents. ... Charles Hoffman, of Blodgett, has been doing carpenter work at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Phelps. (Published Jan. 5, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
BASKETBALL: A tight defense helped propel Philomath High School to a 66-42 basketball victory over Yamhill-Carlton here Tuesday in a battle of Yawama League unbeatens. The victory pushed Philomath into undisputed possession of first place in the Yawama standings at 3-0. Philomath got 10 points from Rick Bennett in his first starting role of the year, in the first quarter in vaulting to a 24-12 lead. Jon Heins led the Warriors in scoring with 20 points, followed by Bennett and Dan Conner with 13 each and Wayne Shelton at 12. (Published Jan. 7, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
SUBDIVISION: New City Council members took their seats Monday. The first item of business: A controversial proposal to build 100 homes on Neabeack Hill. The city councilors heard testimony, mostly from residents opposed to the development. But action on the project was delayed. City Manager Hal Million said the council members needed more time to consider testimony. Residents have appealed the Philomath Planning Commission’s approval of the development, which would be built on a hill that had been targeted for acquisition by the Greenbelt Land Trust. No matter what the city decides, the losing side may appeal the decision to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. Three new councilors who were elected Nov. 8, Michael Crocker, Marvin Durham and Dean Jensen, were sworn in during a brief ceremony before the meeting. Also, former council member Cheryl McMorris took her seat as mayor. (Published Jan. 10, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
KUGLER: The Philomath City Council stands by their city manager. At the conclusion of Monday night’s meeting, the council voiced strong support of Randy Kugler, who has received criticism for illegally taping a face-to-face meeting with a former city employee. Prosecutors declined to charge Kugler because he was confused about the law and had no criminal intent. “We as a council have reviewed all information regarding these circumstances and hereby support Philomath City Manager Randy Kugler,” said Mayor Chris Nusbaum, speaking for the group. (Published Jan. 11, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express