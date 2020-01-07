From the Past: Jan. 8, 2020

25 Years Ago

1995

SUBDIVISION: New City Council members took their seats Monday. The first item of business: A controversial proposal to build 100 homes on Neabeack Hill. The city councilors heard testimony, mostly from residents opposed to the development. But action on the project was delayed. City Manager Hal Million said the council members needed more time to consider testimony. Residents have appealed the Philomath Planning Commission’s approval of the development, which would be built on a hill that had been targeted for acquisition by the Greenbelt Land Trust. No matter what the city decides, the losing side may appeal the decision to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. Three new councilors who were elected Nov. 8, Michael Crocker, Marvin Durham and Dean Jensen, were sworn in during a brief ceremony before the meeting. Also, former council member Cheryl McMorris took her seat as mayor. (Published Jan. 10, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).