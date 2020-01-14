From the Past: Jan. 15, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
MILL: It is reported that a sale of the Jake Felger flouring mill at Philomath is about to be consummated, and the new owner in case the transfer happens will repair and put the mill in operation. It is a water mill and several years ago, the dam went out, since which time the mill has been idle. $3,301 is said to be the price agreed upon and the possible new owner is German from the vicinity of Independence. (Published Jan. 14, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
DOCTOR: From Philomath Review — Dr. G.R. Farra, although well past the allotted time of life, is still one of the most progressive youngsters in Philomath. He is now doing more work and hatching more new ideas than nine-tenths of our regular natives. The doctor has the finest flock of white leghorns in town and also about two dozen of the finest white rocks in any land. Go ‘round and see them. The doctor also has some progressive ideas on walnuts. He believes every property owner should plant some useful nut-bearing tree in his yard or parking in place of the common ornamental trees now in vogue. And he is right. If the people of Philomath have an ounce of sense, they will plant all the garden and fruit and nut trees they can and they will be nuts if they do not. This thing of the high cost of living will break the back of the country yet. (Published Jan. 12, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times
75 Years Ago
1945
MILITARY: Roy Farmer, of Philomath, formerly of Albany and son of Mrs. Clara Farmer, has been awarded the good conduct medal. Farmer is with the first line troops which fought at Guadalcanal with other units of the American division in the first Army offensive against the enemy, continuing in action until the Japanese surrendered the island in February 1943, and again at Bougainville where the regiment distinguished itself in the bloody battle of Hill 260. He has been awarded the medal for “excellent performance of duty over a period of time.” He has been an ammunition carrier. He also holds the combat infantryman badge. He has been in the South Pacific 12 months. (Published Jan. 12, 1945, in the Albany Democrat-Herald).
50 Years Ago
1970
COUNCIL: Philomath Mayor David Jordan named lifelong Philomath resident Kenneth Gray to the Philomath City Council last night. Gray’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilwoman Marquita Rampenthal. Gray, who is a truck driver for Thompsen Timber Co. in Philomath, has been past master of the Marys River Grange and lives at 318 N. Seventh St., in Philomath.
The city received what was termed “a substantial contribution” from local lumberman Rex Clemens and his wife, Ethel. The contribution was earmarked for park development in Philomath. The amount was undisclosed. The council also listened last night as Louis Ramus of the Corvallis accounting firm of Ramus and Searcy gave the annual audit report. Ramus complimented the Philomath staff on its work in record-keeping. (Published Jan. 13, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
HONOR: Several area residents were recognized Wednesday for their efforts to express and promote the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. They were honored during a special Corvallis City Council meeting at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and given awards by Lisa Jones, the nationally known playwright who was invited to share the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Several local residents received “Citizen Memorial Awards,” including Philomath’s Nels Thompson. Thompson, the principal at Philomath High School was credited for instituting a “zero tolerance” policy against sexual and racial harassment as well as encouraging events such as “diversity dances” at thje school. He was nominated by the Philomath High School Site Committee. (Written from an article published Jan. 12, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
TEACHERS: An unorthodox new contract for Philomath teachers recognizes the bleak financial state of Oregon’s public schools. In the first year of the three-year pact, teachers get a 1.5 percent raise. In the second, if there is increased revenue coming to the district, that will be shared with teachers. But if there isn’t ... “We’ve never done this before, but the economic situation right now is grim, to say the least,” said Kay Glathar, president of the Philomath Education Association and a librarian and computer instructor at Philomath Middle School. “In this financial climate, we’re pretty satisfied with how the agreement came out.” Said Superintendent Pete Tuana, “Based on the first estimate of (Gov.) Kulongoski’s budget, it is barely going to keep us even with last year.” The Philomath School District also expects to lose more students this year, which will result in less funding. (Published Jan. 13, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express