From the Past: Jan. 15, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

MILL: It is reported that a sale of the Jake Felger flouring mill at Philomath is about to be consummated, and the new owner in case the transfer happens will repair and put the mill in operation. It is a water mill and several years ago, the dam went out, since which time the mill has been idle. $3,301 is said to be the price agreed upon and the possible new owner is German from the vicinity of Independence. (Published Jan. 14, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

100 Years Ago

1920

DOCTOR: From Philomath Review — Dr. G.R. Farra, although well past the allotted time of life, is still one of the most progressive youngsters in Philomath. He is now doing more work and hatching more new ideas than nine-tenths of our regular natives. The doctor has the finest flock of white leghorns in town and also about two dozen of the finest white rocks in any land. Go ‘round and see them. The doctor also has some progressive ideas on walnuts. He believes every property owner should plant some useful nut-bearing tree in his yard or parking in place of the common ornamental trees now in vogue. And he is right. If the people of Philomath have an ounce of sense, they will plant all the garden and fruit and nut trees they can and they will be nuts if they do not. This thing of the high cost of living will break the back of the country yet. (Published Jan. 12, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times