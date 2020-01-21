From the Past: Jan. 22, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

DEPUTIES: The county court still retains the deputies at the expense of the taxpayers. I learn that I am called a populist because I called attention to the economy. Let's have men elected next time who will run the offices for what there is in them. I will agree to furnish a competent man to run the clerk's office, who will furnish all help, and pay the county $250 a year out of the salary now allowed. (Published Jan. 21, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

100 Years Ago

1920

BASKETBALL: Albany College showed some real basket ball, romped away with a 38 to 11 victory over Philomath College last night. All who witnessed the game declare it was one of the fastest seen this season. "Had" Irvin, the speedy little A.C. forward was doing his best. Every time he got the ball, the scorers got busy. He was credited with all but 10 of the points made by the team. Ralph Colima of OAC refereed. Most of Albany College turned out and went to Philomath in support of their B.B. team last night. Athletics have been well backed by the students this year. (Published Jan. 24, 1920, in the Albany Daily Democrat).