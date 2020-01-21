From the Past: Jan. 22, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
DEPUTIES: The county court still retains the deputies at the expense of the taxpayers. I learn that I am called a populist because I called attention to the economy. Let's have men elected next time who will run the offices for what there is in them. I will agree to furnish a competent man to run the clerk's office, who will furnish all help, and pay the county $250 a year out of the salary now allowed. (Published Jan. 21, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
COLLISION: John Thompson, coming into town from Corvallis and slightly loaded, collided with the horse of Charles Currier, throwing Thompson's horse about a rod. No damage. (Published Jan. 21, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
BASKETBALL: Albany College showed some real basket ball, romped away with a 38 to 11 victory over Philomath College last night. All who witnessed the game declare it was one of the fastest seen this season. "Had" Irvin, the speedy little A.C. forward was doing his best. Every time he got the ball, the scorers got busy. He was credited with all but 10 of the points made by the team. Ralph Colima of OAC refereed. Most of Albany College turned out and went to Philomath in support of their B.B. team last night. Athletics have been well backed by the students this year. (Published Jan. 24, 1920, in the Albany Daily Democrat).
75 Years Ago
1945
WAR CASUALTY: Mrs. Mary Vandersee, a former resident of Philomath and later of Corvallis, has received official notification from the war department of the death of her son, Corp. Albert Lewis Vandersee, who was killed in action in Belgium on Dec. 25. Corp. Vandersee was assigned to duty as a paratrooper, having received his Army training at Camp Toccoa, Fort Benning and Camp Makall. He completed his secular educations in the schools of Monroe, in Linn County and in Philomath. During high school days in Philomath, he was a three-letter man in athletics. He was also active in the church life in Philomath. A memorial service will be conducted in Philomath Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28. Their mother will continue to make her home, as in recent months, in Newberg. (Published Jan. 20, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
EDUCATION: Al Neet, Philomath school superintendent, spoke before the local Lions chapter Tuesday. He told about the initiative petition being circulated in Oregon for a new property and tax base for the school system. If enough signatures are gathered, the measure will be placed on the ballot in November 1970. The Lions then discussed the pros and cons of the measure. (Published Jan. 23, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
DEVELOPMENT: A Seattle-area developer has won permission to begin building houses on an oak-covered hill that open space advocates want to preserve as part of a Corvallis-Philomath greenbelt. The Philomath City Council voted 4-3 late Thursday to deny an appeal filed by opponents of the proposed Neabeack Hill development. Opponents say they may appeal that decision to a state land-use board. The city Planning Commission had approved the 100-home subdivision plan in December. (Published Jan. 21, 1995, in the Corvallis-Gazette Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
COUNCIL: Adopting a new water plan, moving into a new police facility and working to complete construction of the couplet are among the 14 City Council goals for the next two years. Other goals were pursuing opportunities for redevelopment of vacant industrial and commercial sites; improve community appearance; working to make Philomath a visitor destination; develop a plan to improve traffic flow and safety around public schools; adopting new water system development charges; getting a sanitary sewer and water rate structure analysis; expand the city bike path system; complete a review of city ordinances; and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of council meetings. (Published Jan. 25, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express