From the Past: Jan. 1, 2020

POSTAGE: Local postmasters had a feeling business might be brisk Tuesday, what with a 3-cent price hike for first-class stamps. But the hike coincided with the end of holiday break, when residents were eager to collect mail held over the holidays. The result: Area post offices were flooded with customers. In Philomath, customers cleaned the Applegate Street branch out of new 32-cent and 3-cent stamps before noon, according to Postmaster Ralph Taylor. “Most of our customers were aware (of the price increase) and did real well with the very large turnout,” he said. “We had four times what we normally have to handle. I don’t know where all those people came from.” Taylor said he was expecting another busy day today, though nothing to rival Tuesday, which required opening all three counters to cope with the rush. (Published Jan. 4, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).