From the Past: Jan. 1, 2020

125 Years Ago
1894
COURT: Philomath appeared in force before Justice Holgate Thursday morning. Two criminal cases were on: State vs. Fred Elsworth and State vs. Kaisor. The defendants were accused of disturbing a public meet at Philomath — Lem Crow being the accuser. The prisoners proved to be two rather small lads who, from the evidence, found an attractive target for paper wads, in Crow’s bald head. E.E. Wilson appearing for the state, while Ed. L. Bryan represented the defendants. The court said that while the boys were guilty as charged, owing to their youth, and this being their first offense, he would let them go, but gave them warning that if they were caught in a similar offense, they would receive due punishment. (Published Jan. 4, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
SNOW: J.H. Fehler, who resides about two miles south of Philomath was in town yesterday. He says snow to the depth of six inches fell Tuesday night in his neighborhood. (Published Jan. 4, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1919
TRACKS: A flatcar, loaded with three large spruce logs, jumped the track about a mile west of Philomath and was dragged for about 100 feet, tearing up the track. The Yaquina train transferred passengers. (Published Jan. 2, 1920, in the Oregon Daily Journal, Portland).
STUDENTS: Nearly 100 Filipino students from Corvallis, Philomath and other sections of the state gathered at Salem Wednesday night and enjoyed the annual banquet. (Published Jan. 2, 1920, in the Oregon Daily Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1944
BUSINESS: S.J. Wren, in the grocery store and meat business at Philomath, has sold his store to Phil Green and plans to establish a Wren Food Market at Sweet Home. The new market, designed by James Gathercoal, prominent Corvallis architect, will be constructed of brick with concrete floor. With an overall dimension of 80 by 30 feet, the market will house all the latest conveniences and refrigeration. Mr. Wren reports Sweet Home a booming logging town of 3,600. The Wrens have one daughter, Mrs. Edith Farmer, and a son, Frank J. Wren, who is with the 12th Army Air Force in Corsica. He has been on 54 missions as a bombardier and navigator. (Published Dec. 29, 1944, in the Greater Oregon, Albany).
WREN: During the past year, many changes have taken place in the Wren community. Sales of real estate have been active and a number of new people have arrived. The former Ray Stoner place has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Bullis, while Mr. and Mrs. Stoner have bought a place just east of Corvallis in Linn County. Coming down the road are Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Hayes and family renting the Bell place, and Mrs. Carrie Bell making her home in Philomath. Farther along the road toward Wren, a new house is being completed by Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Dickey. (Published Jan. 3, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1969
BASKETBALL: Philomath ripped off 20 straight points in the first quarter and rolled up a 46-19 halftime lead in registering an easy 78-42 nonleague cage verdict over Central Linn last night. Four Warriors scored in double figures. Jon Heins paced the club with 21 points, Brian Gellatly tallied 15, Dan Conner, 14, and Wayne Shelton, 10. Coach Chuck Vaughn played his starters less than three quarters before bringing in his reserves. (Published Dec. 31, 1969, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
CLEMENS: A 43-year-old elementary school janitor faces the 1970s without his kidneys but with the realization of the kind hearts of the people of Harney County. The residents of the lightly-populated county have raised $9,238 in the campaign on behalf of Harold Belknap, who had his second kidney removed last March. The High Desert Kidney Association set a goal of $10,000 in Belknap’s name — with the largest amount, $4,000, coming from Rex Clemens of Philomath, who has a ranch in the county, and the smaller contributions through bake sales and community dances. (Published Jan. 2, 1970, in the Capital Journal, Salem).
25 Years Ago
1994
POSTAGE: Local postmasters had a feeling business might be brisk Tuesday, what with a 3-cent price hike for first-class stamps. But the hike coincided with the end of holiday break, when residents were eager to collect mail held over the holidays. The result: Area post offices were flooded with customers. In Philomath, customers cleaned the Applegate Street branch out of new 32-cent and 3-cent stamps before noon, according to Postmaster Ralph Taylor. “Most of our customers were aware (of the price increase) and did real well with the very large turnout,” he said. “We had four times what we normally have to handle. I don’t know where all those people came from.” Taylor said he was expecting another busy day today, though nothing to rival Tuesday, which required opening all three counters to cope with the rush. (Published Jan. 4, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2004
BIRDING: Audubon Society of Corvallis birder Noah Stryker, on a recent trip to the Philomath sewage ponds, identified a gadwall, a green-winged teal, a surf scoter, American wigeons, mallards, 200 northern shovelers, two northern pintails, two redheads, 50 ring-necked ducks, 20 lesser scaup, 10 buffleheads and 10 ruddy ducks. The sightings were reported in Joel Geier’s field notes in the December edition of The Chad, the Audubon Society of Corvallis newsletter. He also reported seeing about 500 sandhill cranes flying over Bill and Sarah Thackaberry’s farm north of Lebanon. (Published Dec. 31, 2004, in the Statesman Journal, Salem).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express