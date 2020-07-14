From the Past: July 15, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
ACCIDENT: The total demolition of his cart and a sprained ankle is what befell William Crabtree, residing near Philomath, the other day. The hold back straps broke, the cart ran forward, the horse kicked awhile and then ran 4 miles. During the kicking event, Mr. Crabtree assisted himself to fall out behind, and a sprained ankle was the fruit thereof. The runaway stopped when a wheel of the cart caught on Tom Cooper’s gate, where another kicking spell seized the horse, after which it was all over with the cart. (Published July 17, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
NO DEAL: A sale of J.W. Ingle’s store at Philomath to Portland parties last week suddenly miscarried. After invoicing a day, the work was dropped and negotiations ended. (Published July 17, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
SCOUTS: The summer camp of the Boy Scouts of Benton County has been located in one of the prettiest spots in the whole coast range. And the place is in Benton County. The camp is just on the other side of the Alsea mountain, 3-1/2 miles this side of Alsea. Mail may be sent to the camp by the parents or friends. The address will be “The Maples,” Boy Scouts of America, Philomath, Oregon, care of Charley Brumfield. A large spring with the finest mountain water trickles down through a number of large maple trees, and provides a spot so cool and ideal it’s hard to leave. It has the absolute freedom of Mother Nature being surrounded by all kinds of flowers and trees. This makes an ideal camp for the Scouts of the county, not only because of its fine water, cool shaded ground and its wildness, but also because it is so close and accessible to all parts of the county. (Published July 15, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).
75 Years Ago
1945
PURPLE HEART: Private Lyle M. Carter, who has sent to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Carter of Summit, the purple heart which he recently received for injuries he got on April 7 from Japanese machine gun fire. Going overseas about Christmas of 1944, Private Carter, in the infantry, was in severe battles for three months without any let-up, according to one of his buddies, Ervin Bottcher, of Lebanon, who was so badly injured that he has been sent home and with whom Mr. and Mrs. Carter have recently had a personal visit. The boys were on Luzon at the time they received their injuries. Private Carter’s injury was to the left leg just below the knee. Carter is a graduate of Philomath High School with the Class of 1944. (Published July 12, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
COUNCIL: Philomath City Council at its meeting Monday night, business was confined to committee reports and reports from city officials. In the absence of Mayor David Jordan, who is on vacation, Councilman Newton Huyett resided. The council heard a report from City Attorney Robert Gordon. Gordon recommended that the council pay $19 to pay for the towing of an abandoned vehicle. He said the ticket was written on the wrong city law so he had the charge dismissed. For this reason, he said, the city should pay for the towing. Councilman Grover Clark moved to pay for the towing. His motion received unanimous approval from the council. Ordinance 229, which concerns the impounding of abandoned vehicles, was discussed by the council. The council voted to send a reminder notice to people who have been given six months to move “abandoned” vehicles. When the time is up, the city can issue a ticket every 24 hours. (Published July 17, 1970, in the Greater Oregon, Albany).
25 Years Ago
1995
FISH STORY: John Doss didn’t catch what he was fishing for, but you won’t hear him complaining. While jigging a worm at a private pond near his Corvallis home just after sunrise on June 29, Doss felt a telltale tug, tug, tug on the end of the line. “I was fishing for bluegill, and I thought that’s what it was,” he said. “Then I set the hook, and it took off like a freight train.” About 15 minutes later, Doss dipped his net. It wasn’t a Southern Pacific locomotive, but it was a crappie, a big crappie, a state record 4.38-pound, 18-1/2-inch state record black crappie. As soon as he realized how big the fish was, Doss decided to get it weighed. He took it to the Fresh Choice Market in Philomath to put it on a certified scale. “Neither of them (the checkers at the market) was a fisherman, so they didn’t know what all the excitement was about,” Doss said with a laugh. (Published July 13, 1995, in the Statesman Journal, Salem).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!