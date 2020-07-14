From the Past: July 15, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

ACCIDENT: The total demolition of his cart and a sprained ankle is what befell William Crabtree, residing near Philomath, the other day. The hold back straps broke, the cart ran forward, the horse kicked awhile and then ran 4 miles. During the kicking event, Mr. Crabtree assisted himself to fall out behind, and a sprained ankle was the fruit thereof. The runaway stopped when a wheel of the cart caught on Tom Cooper’s gate, where another kicking spell seized the horse, after which it was all over with the cart. (Published July 17, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

100 Years Ago

1920

SCOUTS: The summer camp of the Boy Scouts of Benton County has been located in one of the prettiest spots in the whole coast range. And the place is in Benton County. The camp is just on the other side of the Alsea mountain, 3-1/2 miles this side of Alsea. Mail may be sent to the camp by the parents or friends. The address will be “The Maples,” Boy Scouts of America, Philomath, Oregon, care of Charley Brumfield. A large spring with the finest mountain water trickles down through a number of large maple trees, and provides a spot so cool and ideal it’s hard to leave. It has the absolute freedom of Mother Nature being surrounded by all kinds of flowers and trees. This makes an ideal camp for the Scouts of the county, not only because of its fine water, cool shaded ground and its wildness, but also because it is so close and accessible to all parts of the county. (Published July 15, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times, Corvallis).