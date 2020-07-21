From the Past: July 22, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
HENKLE: Lee Henkle and wife, of Philomath, are in Eugene. They will rent a residence here and Mrs. Henkle and children will reside here, the young people will attend the U of O. (Published July 19, 1895, in the Daily Eugene Guard).
COLLEGE: The board of trustees of Philomath College met July 9 to complete its plans for the ensuing year. The faculty elect consists of the following: Prof. E.B. Emerick, languages, mental and moral sciences; Prof. H. Sheak, natural sciences and business department; Prof. Walter Law, mathematics, art and vocal music; Mrs. M.J. Bradford, department of English and principal, ladies department; Miss Ethel Bradford, organ, piano; Mrs. Helena Schweizer, German; Miss Elva Akin, telegraphy. Things are receiving a general overhauling and the prospect is fair for the coming year to be the best in the history of the institution. (Published July 20, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
PAVING: Philomath is going to pave her Main Street. Fine. The Main Street of Philomath has for years been the only disreputable stretch of road between Albany and Alsea. It has been nearly as bad as the Jefferson Street paving in Corvallis and the road between 15th Street and the Oak Creek bridge. (Published July 22, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
COLLEGE: Philomath College, founded in 1865, is looking forward to a successful year with increased enrollment and additional facilities for getting results. President L.L. Epley announces that Miss E. Ferne Richards, of Whittier, California, elected to the chair of philosophy, has accepted the place. The chair of music will soon be filled. Improvements being made on the campus, and among new equipment to be installed include new furnaces in the main building. Special attention is also being given to refitting and refurnishing the girls’ dormitory. Ladies Aid societies of Oregon, California and the Columbia River and Montana conferences of the United Brethren Church, co-operating in thus work. (Published July 25, 1920, in the Oregon Sunday Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1945
POPULATION: The ladies who took the census of Philomath finished their work last Thursday and reports show a net gain of 20 since the last census was taken. The present population is 876. There is a house shortage in Philomath. Several from Camp Adair have been here seeking homes for their families. A few new homes are being built and some places have been sold to Army men. (Published July 19, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
PROMOTED: Promotion of Oswald West Webb, Philomath, from first lieutenant to captain in the ordnance division was announced by the war department today. (Published July 24, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
MEDAL: Marine First Lt. Edward K. Nicolaides, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.V. Nicolaides, Philomath, has been awarded the air medal for taking part in the first full-scale, carrier-based air sweep over Tokyo last February, the Marine Corps announced today. Nicolaides flew with a Marine air group aboard the USS Bunker Hill until that ship was damaged by Japanese suicide planes off Okinawa last May. He recently returned to the United States. (Published July 19, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1970
BOXES: Operation Morale packed 22 boxes at its meeting last week. The boxes were sent to the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines in Vietnam. A letter of appreciation was read from an infantry group which received boxes last month. From now on, the meetings will be. held at the Marys River Grange building with the next meeting to be Aug. 11. All women of the community are invited. More two-pound coffee cans are needed for the packing, as well as paperback books and comic books. The Beaver Creek Community Club donated a sizable amount of cash to Operation Morale for postage. Helping at the Tuesday workshop were Loretta Foltz, Artie Gray, Pat Clark, Mary Ann Beelart, Viola Park, Susie Cirac, Juanita Davis, Varie Greig, Mrs. Helen Young and Mary Wilson. (Published July 22, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
JAYCEES: Attending the regional Jaycee meeting, which was held in Stayton Sunday, July 12, were Terry Silbaugh, Bill Chilton, Gordon Lamberty, Dennis McAfee and Don Privastsky. The Philomath Jaycees made a profit of $168 on their fireworks booth set up by the Dairy Queen. Half of the profits went to the American Field Service, Philomath chapter, to help in bringing and sending a student abroad. The Philomath Jaycees and Silverton Jaycees will play a baseball game at the Philomath field Saturday afternoon, beginning at 1. The public is invited. Harvey Miller won the 880 with a lifetime best of 2:03.02 at the State Junior Championships in Portland Saturday, sponsored by the Oregon Jaycees. Chris Philpott took second place in the high jump with 5 feet, 4 inches. The two boys are from Philomath High School and were sponsored by Philomath Jaycees. (Published July 23, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
STANDOFF: An autopsy was scheduled this afternoon at the state medical examiner’s office in Portland on the body of Terrence Turner Rea, who was shot to death Friday during a standoff with police west of Philomath. According to Benton County sheriff’s deputies, Rea, 46, of Corvallis, died about 10:30 a.m. outside a barn on Highway 34 between Philomath and Alsea, nearly five hours after he reportedly took his estranged wife, Raven Wing Rea, 35, from her home in south Corvallis. Rea drove his wife to her parents’ home west of Philomath, then took her into a recreational vehicle there. Mrs. Rea escaped from the RV about 7:30 a.m., and her husband his in a barn. Members of the Benton County Civil Emergency Response Team (CERT) talked with Rea for some time before he came out of the barn, carrying a pistol. Officers repeatedly told Rea to drop the gun. He was shot to death as he walked toward them, raising the gun. Larry McCloskey, chief criminal deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the last time a Benton deputy was involved in a shooting was about 10 years ago when a man armed with a knife kidnapped Philomath Police Chief Richard Raleigh and held him hostage in the police station for several hours. (Published July 24, 1995, in the Albany Democrat-Herald).
15 Years Ago
2005
ANNEXATION: After hours of testimony and deliberation, the Philomath Planning Commission agreed to disagree Wednesday night. There were two tie votes on a divisive annexation request to add 160 acres to the city. If approved by the Philomath City Council, the annexation request would go before voters in November. After the second tie vote, the commission decided to send the annexation request to the City Council without a recommendation. The main issue dividing the commission, and the audience, was Philomath’s ability to support more than 1,780 new residents who would live in a housing development on property owned by the Lowther family. The property is between Philomath City Park and South 30th Street. The proposed addition could increase Philomath’s population by more than 40 precent. Many of those against the annexation proposal did not believe Philomath’s water supply was adequate to support the increase. (Published July 22, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
