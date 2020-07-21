From the Past: July 22, 2020

JAYCEES: Attending the regional Jaycee meeting, which was held in Stayton Sunday, July 12, were Terry Silbaugh, Bill Chilton, Gordon Lamberty, Dennis McAfee and Don Privastsky. The Philomath Jaycees made a profit of $168 on their fireworks booth set up by the Dairy Queen. Half of the profits went to the American Field Service, Philomath chapter, to help in bringing and sending a student abroad. The Philomath Jaycees and Silverton Jaycees will play a baseball game at the Philomath field Saturday afternoon, beginning at 1. The public is invited. Harvey Miller won the 880 with a lifetime best of 2:03.02 at the State Junior Championships in Portland Saturday, sponsored by the Oregon Jaycees. Chris Philpott took second place in the high jump with 5 feet, 4 inches. The two boys are from Philomath High School and were sponsored by Philomath Jaycees. (Published July 23, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

25 Years Ago

1995

STANDOFF: An autopsy was scheduled this afternoon at the state medical examiner’s office in Portland on the body of Terrence Turner Rea, who was shot to death Friday during a standoff with police west of Philomath. According to Benton County sheriff’s deputies, Rea, 46, of Corvallis, died about 10:30 a.m. outside a barn on Highway 34 between Philomath and Alsea, nearly five hours after he reportedly took his estranged wife, Raven Wing Rea, 35, from her home in south Corvallis. Rea drove his wife to her parents’ home west of Philomath, then took her into a recreational vehicle there. Mrs. Rea escaped from the RV about 7:30 a.m., and her husband his in a barn. Members of the Benton County Civil Emergency Response Team (CERT) talked with Rea for some time before he came out of the barn, carrying a pistol. Officers repeatedly told Rea to drop the gun. He was shot to death as he walked toward them, raising the gun. Larry McCloskey, chief criminal deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the last time a Benton deputy was involved in a shooting was about 10 years ago when a man armed with a knife kidnapped Philomath Police Chief Richard Raleigh and held him hostage in the police station for several hours. (Published July 24, 1995, in the Albany Democrat-Herald).