From the Past: July 29, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
LAWSUIT: Philomath has been excited during the past week concerning a lawsuit in which J.W. Ingle & Co., sought to recover from Mr. and Mrs. H. Buoy, $157.57, claimed to be due on a store account. Defendants claimed they owned only about $36. However, they gave notice that they would confess judgment to the amount of $89, which offer was refused. Last Friday, the case was tried before six jurors in Justice Boles’ court. J.W. Ingle acted as the firm’s counsel, while Attorney H.L. Holgate and E.L. Bryan appeared for the defendants. The jury had a dual role to fill, for the judge left matters of law as well as evidence for them to decide. Mr. Ingle’s books and itemized accounts did not agree with each other or with the complaint, and gave the other side an advantage they quickly seized upon. The jury agreed to disagree, after being out for four or five hours and were discharged. Tuesday, another jury heard the case. This time, the defendants introduced several witnesses who testified to the incorrects of Ingle’s books and they also took advantage of some lapses of the plaintiff to stop them from giving evidence on their account. The jury found in favor of the plaintiff for $60, the defendants practically winning and throwing costs on Ingle & Co. The beauty and gallantry of Philomath attended the trails in force. This verdict is a popular one and those present say the case was well managed by defendants’ attorneys. (Published Aug. 1, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
ELECTRICITY: The electric current will be off in Corvallis and Philomath on Friday and Saturday mornings of this week from 1 to 5 o’clock due to cutting in another section of the new Albany to Corvallis power lines. (Published July 30, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
MARRIAGE: A license to wed was issued at the county clerk’s office Saturday afternoon to Lester Keeney and Miss Mary Rebecca Clark, both well-known young people of Philomath. (Published July 26, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
RELOCATING: Mrs. Winnifred Wyatt, with her daughter, Mrs. Dorothy Festreat, and Jack Wyatt have come from Mt. Hood and are at Philomath where they plan to locate. They have sold their Mt. Hood property. Mrs. Wyatt is the widow of the late W.T. Wyatt. (Published July 27, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
REUNION: Former students of the old Philomath College and residents of Philomath and their families are invited to attend the annual potluck picnic dinner to be held this year in Laurelhurst Park, Portland, Ankeny Street entrance. (Published July 28, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
DEATH: John J. Rowland, 85, died July 22 at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Nora Follett. Funeral services were held at the Keeney Mortuary in Corvallis Thursday. Interment was in the Alsea cemetery. Mr. Rowland lived many years in Alsea and freighted in the horse and buggy days between Alsea and Corvallis, always stopping at the home of Mr. and Mrs. F.M. Spencer, known as the “halfway house.” He made many friends among old-time residents along the road. (Published July 30, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1970
TRACK: Craig Brigham high jumped 6-2 and Rick Paine pole vaulted 13-0 at the Philomath all-comers track meet at Clemens Field last night. Roger Smith of Oregon State University tossed the discus, 174-4. (Published July 29, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SWIMMING: The Philomath Dolphins swim team defeated Olinger Pool of Salem in a dual swim meet Monday afternoon, 272-188. Philomath won all seven medley relays and all seven freestyle relays. Nancy Lagastee won five first places while Susie Smith, Janet Smith and Kelly Howard all collected four first-place finishes for the winners. (Published July 30, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
PICNICS: Eighty-five firemen and family members attended the picnic held at Philomath City Park Sunday, July 26. Firemen furnished and cooked the barbecue chicken and steaks, with other food being brought by families. The afternoon was spent pitching horseshoes, playing badminton and card games. ... Some 80 people attended the Pioneer Telephone Cooperative picnic held at Philomath City Park Sunday, including directors and employees and their families. They joined the fire department in playing horseshoes. The cooperative furnished the roast beef, baked ham, soft drinks, coffee and ice cream. Employees came from the coast and Horton. (Published July 30, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
SEND-OFF: Jack and Michele Kempees, longtime Philomath volunteers, have been busy for the last six weeks packing boxes in preparation for their move to Coupeville, Wash. The couple had thought about having a small coffee to let friends know they were leaving, but their send-off has turned into something very different from what they had envisioned. On Saturday, about 300 people will gather at Westminster House in Corvallis to honor the Kempeeses. The farewell barbecue is the result of more than a month and a half of planning by eight people, according to committee member Larry Baker. “We were trying to slip out of town, but our friends wouldn’t let us,” said Michele Kempees, former director of the Mid-Valley chapter of the American Red Cross. Jack Kempees, 55, is the owner of Kempees Design & Graphics of Corvallis and a former Philomath mayor. He has served in various positions related to city government and volunteer organizations. Michele Kempees, 43, a former city councilor, has done volunteer work related to youth activities. She also has served in various city government positions and organized recent multicultural events. (Published July 28, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
FESTIVAL: Saturday’s hot sun did not deter Craig Johnston of the Grocery Outlet in Corvallis, as he stood over a smoking grill flipping burgers. A contestant in the Philomath Blues Festival’s barbecue hamburger cook-off, Johnston arrived at Marys River Park in Philomath early in the day to get a jump on things, mixing up a batch of his special sauce and putting it on ice to chill. “Ingenuity, creativeness, taking a little bit from Southern Louisiana, and I’m gonna try to pull it off,” Johnston said. Though faced with stiff competition from cook-off competitors — a traditional cheeseburger from Citizens Bank of Philomath, a spicy sloppy Joe by the Corvallis Gazette-Times and a south of the border entry from El Sol de Mexico restaurant of Corvallis featuring avocado and jalapeno — Johnston prevailed in the end. With the hot sun, cold beer, abundant food, blues and jazz, an atmosphere of well-fed contentment could be felt at the Philomath Blues Festival. (Excerpts from a story published July 31, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
