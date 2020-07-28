From the Past: July 29, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

LAWSUIT: Philomath has been excited during the past week concerning a lawsuit in which J.W. Ingle & Co., sought to recover from Mr. and Mrs. H. Buoy, $157.57, claimed to be due on a store account. Defendants claimed they owned only about $36. However, they gave notice that they would confess judgment to the amount of $89, which offer was refused. Last Friday, the case was tried before six jurors in Justice Boles’ court. J.W. Ingle acted as the firm’s counsel, while Attorney H.L. Holgate and E.L. Bryan appeared for the defendants. The jury had a dual role to fill, for the judge left matters of law as well as evidence for them to decide. Mr. Ingle’s books and itemized accounts did not agree with each other or with the complaint, and gave the other side an advantage they quickly seized upon. The jury agreed to disagree, after being out for four or five hours and were discharged. Tuesday, another jury heard the case. This time, the defendants introduced several witnesses who testified to the incorrects of Ingle’s books and they also took advantage of some lapses of the plaintiff to stop them from giving evidence on their account. The jury found in favor of the plaintiff for $60, the defendants practically winning and throwing costs on Ingle & Co. The beauty and gallantry of Philomath attended the trails in force. This verdict is a popular one and those present say the case was well managed by defendants’ attorneys. (Published Aug. 1, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).