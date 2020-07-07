From the Past: July 8, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

BRIEFS: Work is being rapidly pushed on the mill dam. The mill will be ready to grind by harvest. ... Slightly damp on the Fourth and a bad time for picnics and celebrations. ... J.W. Ingle was in Portland for a few days last week and brought home two bicycles for his boys. ... Mr. Grant Corby is circulating a subscription paper to help the radical college. ... William Haynes and Miss Minnie Ditmar have been engaged to teach the district school for another year. ... We had some sky rockets which were very nice on the evening of the Fourth. (Published July 8, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

ACCIDENT: Fred Adams, a young Englishman employed on the farm of Wm. Castle near Philomath, met a shockingly violent and sudden death last Friday afternoon. At this time the accident occurred, the deceased was assisting in the unloading of some bridge timbers. These were of green timber and very heavy. One stick had been safely removed from the wagon, and the end of another, the one that did the fatal work, had been laid on the ground, the other end resting on the wagon wheel, suddenly slipped from its position, knocking Adams down. He fell backward with the heavy timber across his breast, and as the stick rebounded, it struck its victim the second time, in his face, then rolled off down an incline. He lived only 30 minutes after the accident and during the most of this time remained unconscious. He was 23 years of age, a native of England, and came to Corvallis about two years ago. The interment occurred Saturday afternoon at the Newton cemetery. (Published July 11, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).