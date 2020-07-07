From the Past: July 8, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
BRIEFS: Work is being rapidly pushed on the mill dam. The mill will be ready to grind by harvest. ... Slightly damp on the Fourth and a bad time for picnics and celebrations. ... J.W. Ingle was in Portland for a few days last week and brought home two bicycles for his boys. ... Mr. Grant Corby is circulating a subscription paper to help the radical college. ... William Haynes and Miss Minnie Ditmar have been engaged to teach the district school for another year. ... We had some sky rockets which were very nice on the evening of the Fourth. (Published July 8, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
ACCIDENT: Fred Adams, a young Englishman employed on the farm of Wm. Castle near Philomath, met a shockingly violent and sudden death last Friday afternoon. At this time the accident occurred, the deceased was assisting in the unloading of some bridge timbers. These were of green timber and very heavy. One stick had been safely removed from the wagon, and the end of another, the one that did the fatal work, had been laid on the ground, the other end resting on the wagon wheel, suddenly slipped from its position, knocking Adams down. He fell backward with the heavy timber across his breast, and as the stick rebounded, it struck its victim the second time, in his face, then rolled off down an incline. He lived only 30 minutes after the accident and during the most of this time remained unconscious. He was 23 years of age, a native of England, and came to Corvallis about two years ago. The interment occurred Saturday afternoon at the Newton cemetery. (Published July 11, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
FIRE: The Cumbo-Olmstead lumber mill at Philomath caught fire Sunday afternoon from unknown origin, burning to the ground, the machinery, gutted by fire, being totally destroyed. the fire, which probably started from sparks blown to the mill from a wood fire burning some distance away, was discovered between 2 and 3 o’clock but gained headway so rapidly that little could be saved. Lumber and ties piled near the mill were not burned. The Philomath mill was owned by Everett Olmstead and G.W. Cumbo, partners in business during the past two years, and their loss is estimated at $4,500 with no insurance. The millers have not yet decided as to their future plan of action and at present there is no prospect that the structure will be rebuilt. (Published July 6, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
WATER: Until further notice, the use of water for lawn sprinkling or irrigating will be allowed only on the days and hours specified below: Corvallis — All east of 10th Street, on the odd days of the month and from 6-8 p.m. All west of 10th Street, except the college grounds, on the even days of the month and from 6-8 p.m. Philomath — Sprinkling within the corporate limits of Philomath will be allowed only on the even days of the month and from 8-10 a.m. OAC grounds — On the odd days of the month and from 8-10 a.m. Water users outside the corporate limits of Corvallis and Philomath will not be allowed to use water for irrigating during July, August and September.
75 Years Ago
1945
FRUIT: Cherry and loganberry pickers are urgently needed at this time to help save crops in Benton County, according to word received today from James A. Carr, county farm labor assistant. School buses and trucks provide transportation from the farm labor office at Third and Jefferson streets to the cherry orchards and berry fields. A large percent of the cherry and loganberry crop will be canned on Army contracts. The warm weather has ripened the fruit sufficiently to assure the pickers very good picking and ceiling prices prevail for the picking of both crops. Buses and trucks will leave the farm labor office at 6:30 a.m. for the loganberry fields. Philomath pickers can receive transportation from Philomath to the berry fields at 6:45 a.m. Cherry pickers will be picked up at the farm labor office in Corvallis at 7 and 7:30 a.m. (Published July 6, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
ASSAULT: Lloyd Williamson, who stated Philomath is his home, waived preliminary hearing in justice court in Albany this week and was bound over to the circuit court grand jury on a charge of assault and battery, according to information from that city. His bond was fixed at $500. Williamson has been accused by Clarence Maddux of Crawfordsville with striking him with a club and with a rock. (Published July 6, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
PROGRAM: A program to analyze the good and bad points of the city of Philomath was adopted last night by the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. “A Council for Community Progress,” a Pacific Power and Light-sponsored program, will be initiated in Philomath under the chamber’s sponsorship. The program is patterned after a town meeting. Emphasis is placed on community improvements and setting up a priority of needs. Its purpose is to unite normally unrelated segments of the community into a cooperative working unit, according to Gary Reed, one of the PP&L program chairmen. A part of the program is called “a stranger comes to town.” One of the PP&L organizers comes into the town and interviews the citizens. He also takes several hundred slides of good and bad aspects of the community. These slides are then shown to the community in a town meeting. At the same time, questions and problems in various areas of the community will be discussed by residents. (Published July 9, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1996
FROLIC: For Oregon City bull rider Mark Ireland, this weekend’s annual Philomath Frolic and Rodeo is more than a contest — it is a life addiction. Ireland started riding bulls more than 10 years ago at his family’s Nebraska ranch and he hasn’t stopped. “You can’t really describe it, that natural high when you get that adrenaline rush,” said the 26-year-old rider. Riding a bull for 8 seconds may sound easy, but it isn’t, Ireland said. Not only does a bull rider have to stay on a bucking animal while maintaining a good form, but he also has to avoid being stomped when he falls off. “It’s a lot of heartache, that’s for sure, but a lot of good times, too,” the bull rider said.
Tonight’s beef barbecue, sponsored by Philomath Forest Products, will kick off three days of rodeo fun, dances, parades, food and crafts. “We bill this as a family rodeo,” said Ken Stueve, president of the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo for the past 17 years. There are activities for all ages. Cow milking, a new event at Philomath’s rodeo, will challenge contestants to catch and milk wild cows. Representatives of local businesses are participating in the relay donkey race. The Frolic is put on by the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo Inc., an independent, nonprofit organization. The 42-year-old Frolic Association added the rodeo to its program 13 years ago. (Published July 7, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
