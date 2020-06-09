From the Past: June 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 Years Ago

1895

BRIEFLY: A very large crowd went from here to the school picnic near the Barclay schoolhouse Wednesday. ... John Day has rented the Kisor house and will run the hotel after Mr. Kisor moves to Corvallis, which will be in about two weeks. ... People rejoice here that times are looking up, money is more plentiful, confidence is being restored. (Published June 10, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

SOCIAL: The ladies of social Rebekah Lodge No. 73 will give a strawberry and ice cream social in their hall at Philomath on Tuesday evening, June 11, the proceeds to go towards buying an organ for the lodge. Ice cream and cake 10 cents. Strawberries and cake 10 cents. (Published June 13, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

100 Years Ago

1920

COLLEGE: The Philomath College trustees voted to appropriate the $800 received for the Philomath College campground sold a few weeks ago to the city of Philomath for the beautifying of the college campus. (Published June 13, 1920, in the Oregon Sunday Journal, Portland).