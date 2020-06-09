From the Past: June 10, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
BRIEFLY: A very large crowd went from here to the school picnic near the Barclay schoolhouse Wednesday. ... John Day has rented the Kisor house and will run the hotel after Mr. Kisor moves to Corvallis, which will be in about two weeks. ... People rejoice here that times are looking up, money is more plentiful, confidence is being restored. (Published June 10, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
SOCIAL: The ladies of social Rebekah Lodge No. 73 will give a strawberry and ice cream social in their hall at Philomath on Tuesday evening, June 11, the proceeds to go towards buying an organ for the lodge. Ice cream and cake 10 cents. Strawberries and cake 10 cents. (Published June 13, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
COLLEGE: The Philomath College trustees voted to appropriate the $800 received for the Philomath College campground sold a few weeks ago to the city of Philomath for the beautifying of the college campus. (Published June 13, 1920, in the Oregon Sunday Journal, Portland).
GRADUATION: Dr. G.L. Bender, pastor of the United Brethren Church of Seattle, gave the commencement address Wednesday morning and President L.L. Epley presented certificates to four students in the commercial department and four students in the three-year music course. Diplomas from the four-year music course were granted to two students; from the department of expression to one student; from the academy to 10 students; and from the college course to five students who received the degrees of bachelor of philosophy. The honorary degree of doctor of divinity was conferred upon four individuals. (Written from a story published June 13, 1920, in the Oregon Sunday Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1945
MAYOR: Clifford Gee was elected mayor of Philomath at the last meeting of the city council and will serve out the unexpired term of Mayor E.C. Golden, who held the office for more than 23 years. Mr. Golden’s resignation was received last month and was taken under advisement by the council. However, in the meantime, he has been forced to take special treatments at a Corvallis hospital and on his return insisted that he be relieved of any further duties as mayor because of the condition of his health. (Published June 8, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
TREASURER: The resignation of James A. Watkins as city treasurer of Philomath was received by the city council. Mr. Watkins gave as his reason, “failing eyesight,” which made it impossible for him to continue in the position which he has held for more than 20 years. J.L. Kipper was elected treasurer to fill out the unexpired term of Mr. Watkins. (Published June 8, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
FROLIC: Wendy Comstrock was crowned queen of the 1970 Frolic Saturday night during the talent variety show which began Frolic activities. Miss Comstock was selected from the five recent graduates of Philomath High School who made up the court. Princesses are Lori Abraham, Diana Cunningham, Judy Bowman and Sue Smith. Selection was based on pose, personality and number of tickets sold. The new queen was crowned by last year’s queen, Donna Morgan. (Published June 8, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
FIRE: Philomath Fire Department answered a call Monday night abut 6 p.m. to the John Klotzbach place on Woods Creek where a barn was on fire. There was a small amount of damage caused by the fire, which started in the haymound. It is not known how the fire started. The barn housed 150 chinchillas. Fifteen men, two pumpers and a tanker answered the call. (Published June 13, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
SOFTBALL: Philomath seniors Stephanie Hibbs and Kortni Murphree have been selected to play in the North-South softball all-star games Saturday and Sunday at Salem’s Wallace Marine Park. (Published June 9, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
WINNERS: Philomath was the Class 3A winner in the Oregon High School Coaches Association all-sports standings. Philomath edged Henley, 73-72. Philomath won a state championship in girls track and field. (Published June 13, 1995, in the Statesman Journal, Salem).
15 Years Ago
2005
HOUSE: A historic house in downtown Philomath is history, as in the past tense. Last week, the dilapidated yellow house at Main and 14th streets was torn down, despite tries to find a buyer to restore the structure. The house, built in 1912, was the home of Dr. Charles Newth, a prominent physician and early Philomath resident. The Philomath City Council had declared the building dangerous and a nuisance to public safety, so it either had to be fixed or razed. (Published June 9, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
10 Years Ago
2010
LAND SWAP: The Benton County commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a proposed land swap between Starker Forests and two state agencies. Under terms of the proposal, the Oregon Department of Forestry and Department of State Lands would exchange 1,904 acres of state-owned timberland for 2,095 acres held by Starker Forests, a Philomath timber company. The land swap involves 10 parcels of state land and eight Starker Forests tracts scattered around Lincoln, Benton and Polk counties. (Published June 9, 2010, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
