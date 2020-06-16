From the Past: June 17, 2020

15 Years Ago

2005

COLETTI: “Smokey” Joe Coletti used to drive fast, real fast, like 200 mph-fast. “It’s a thrill. You just hang on and hope the parachute opens. We have some big brakes, as well, but as soon as the parachute opens, you feel relieved,” said the 77-year-old. The former drag racer now is enjoying life at a slower pace in Philomath, but he’d still love to get behind the wheel. On Saturday, his unique dragster, “Firestar” will appear at the Philomath Classic — a car, truck and motorcycle show from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Philomath City Park on Applegate Street just east of the high school. Coletti began racing in the 1960s in Oregon at the Woodburn Drag Strip. The Buick-powered, 800-horsepower Firestar has been his car for about 35 years, and that duo has won National Hot Rod Association races and been featured in car magazines. For about 20 years, Coletti lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where he used to own and operate the Speedworld Motorplex racetrack. He came to Philomath in December after being injured in a traffic accident and suffering memory loss. One of his daughters, Cindy, lives in Philomath and works as a nurse. (Published June 16, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).