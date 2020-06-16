From the Past: June 17, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
MILL: Paul J.G. Kleppen, the new proprietor of the Philomath flouring mill, was in town the other day en route to his home at Sydney, Marion County, from a trip of inspection and preliminary arrangements to his newly acquired Benton County property. His deed to the mill has been executed and recorded, and in a short time, he expects to move up with his family. (Published June 20, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
LICENSES: A marriage license was issued at the courthouse this morning to Ray H. Williams and Miss Flossie May Staniford, both of Philomath. The youthful bride-to-be is but 16 years of age but the couple secured the father’s consent to the wedding. A license was also issue to Marvin B. Clark and Miss Thelma B. Marks, both of Philomath. (Published June 14, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
GRADUATED: Six Benton County young people received their degree with the graduates at the Oregon State Normal School at the commencement exercises held at Monmouth this morning. They are Miss Coral Lillian Garvin, Miss Lois Sweek and Harold C. Tallman, of Corvallis, and Miss Dora Berreman, Miss Abbie H. Means and Frank D. Pimm, of Philomath. (Published June 16, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
DEATH: Mrs. Anna Bennett, of Philomath, and a member of a pioneer family died at a local hospital Sunday, June 17. A daughter of Abraham and Elizabeth Clemens Wood, Mrs. Bennett was born at Yaquina, Nov. 11, 1870. She attended the Alsea schools. She married William Brady in 1891. To them four sons were born, all of whom survive. Mr. Brady died in 1911. Mrs. Brady was married to George Bennett, of Philomath, Jan. 13, 1926. Death resulted from a fall 10 days ago when Mrs. Bennett broke a hip. Interment will be in Mt. Union cemetery. (Published June 18, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
BASEBALL: No admission will be charged at tonight’s twilight exhibition game between the Cummings Movers, Albany American Legion junior baseball team, and the U.S. Naval Hospital, Camp Adair, Manager-Sponsor M.O. Wilkinson emphasized today. “We want everyone to see our 1945 team in action,” Wilkinson explained, “and we thought tonight would be a good time to open the gates.” The Movers were enabled to do this because of lowered costs. Wilkinson plans to start Lucas, Philomath High School pitcher, on the mound, but Guinn or Atkinson also if necessary. The game will start at 7 o’clock on Hudson Field. (Published June 19, 1945, in the Albany Democrat-Herald).
50 Years Ago
1970
CHAMBER: Four men were elected to the board of directors of the Philomath Chamber of Commerce Monday night. Elected to three-year terms were Homer Hildebrand, Dean Tatom, Denny Nusbaum and Manley Howe. Also serving on the board are Al Neet, Bob Muir, Grover Clark and Charles Burgess. All have one more year left of their terms of office. Bob Broadkorb, Lois Best, Cecil Barker and Larry Larson still have two years to go on their terms. Retiring from the board at the next meeting will be Ted Ward, Bob Robison, Merle Hagood and Del Lorraine. (Published June 17, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
HORSE SHOW: Four competitors won high honors in Sunday’s 57th annual Philomath Horse Show, sponsored by the Blodgett Jingling Spurs. High points in performance were won by Hanna Caufield in the senior division and Shirley Hewitt in the junior division. Charlotte Reed won high points in the senior division of game competition. Angel Cappo won high points in the game junior division. (Published June 16, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
MEMORIAL GARDEN: Philomath residents Sunday dedicated a garden in their city park in the memory of Mrs. Joe (Martha) Gray. The Philomath Garden Club planned and financed the garden. Sunday, the club presented it to the city of Philomath. Mrs. Edwin Jorgensen, president of the garden club, officiated at the dedication ceremony. She was aided by Mrs. Raymond Gellatly, a friend of Mrs. Gray’s and chief organizer of the memorial garden, and by the Rev. Walter Hines of the College United Methodist Church and the Rev. Floyd Schwanz of the Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Gray was very active in local organizatgions, Mrs. Gellatly told the audience of about 40 people. She was a charter member of the Marys River Grange. She also served on the Rural Fire Board, serving as its secretary for several years. Mrs. Gray was a charter member of the Philomath Garden Club, which was organized in 1946. Mrs. Gray’s dedication to the idea of a city park for Philomath was a key reason for the dedication of the garden in her memory, according to Mrs. Gellatly. (Published June 17, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
FOREST: The morning fog is lifting off the Soap Creek Valley as David Lysne, director of college research forests, explains were a controversial clear-cut near the McDonald-Dunn Forest is scheduled this summer. The Oregon State University College of Forestry plans to cut about 62 acres of the 260-acre Cameron Tract, which is not part of but is adjacent to the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest in Benton County. Two harvests are planned, one of 46 acres at the south end of the tract, and a 16-acre cut at the north end. Both border Soap Creek Road. The land was donated to the university early this year by Elizabeth Starker Cameron of Starker Forests, Inc., of Philomath. Terms of the donation specify that it be used for demonstrations of small, nonindustrial woodland management, as well as generating occasional revenue for the College of Forestry. Revenue from the upcoming harvest, expected to net $1 million, will be used for the Kerr Library expansion at the Corvallis campus. The library is undergoing a $40 million renovation. (Published June 17, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
ROTARY: Good Words — The Philomath Rotary Club would like to congratulate several donors for our most recent service project. Since none of our five schools, nor the school district office, are visible to Main Street traffic, we decided to place a lighted “bulletin board” at 21st Street. The schools now have their board for announcements concerning the high school, middle school and three elementary schools. We were especially fortunate to have the land donated by Elma Wooley and her family. DEVCO Engineering Inc., provided surveying to meet legal requirements at no cost. Attorney David Connell furnished free legal services. The Philomath City Council granted a special noncommercial permit. Foress Sign Company provided a top-quality lighted sign at their cost. Pacific Power waived connection charges and Eaton Electric provided work at reduced cost. Generous cash funds were donated by the Philomath High School Class of 1992, Georgia Pacific Corp., Starker Forests Inc., Pioneer Telephone Cooperative and Pacific Power. Because this $7,000 project was so well supported, an underrun of about $500 will be put into the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund. Signed, Malcolm R. Miner, project chairman. (Published June 17, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
COLETTI: “Smokey” Joe Coletti used to drive fast, real fast, like 200 mph-fast. “It’s a thrill. You just hang on and hope the parachute opens. We have some big brakes, as well, but as soon as the parachute opens, you feel relieved,” said the 77-year-old. The former drag racer now is enjoying life at a slower pace in Philomath, but he’d still love to get behind the wheel. On Saturday, his unique dragster, “Firestar” will appear at the Philomath Classic — a car, truck and motorcycle show from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Philomath City Park on Applegate Street just east of the high school. Coletti began racing in the 1960s in Oregon at the Woodburn Drag Strip. The Buick-powered, 800-horsepower Firestar has been his car for about 35 years, and that duo has won National Hot Rod Association races and been featured in car magazines. For about 20 years, Coletti lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where he used to own and operate the Speedworld Motorplex racetrack. He came to Philomath in December after being injured in a traffic accident and suffering memory loss. One of his daughters, Cindy, lives in Philomath and works as a nurse. (Published June 16, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SCHOOLS: For the first time in five years, the Philomath School District won’t face layoffs or program reductions, according to school officials. But in 2006, the cuts likely will continue due to declining enrollment, Superintendent Pete Tuana told the audience at last Thursday’s school board meeting. “In the second year of the biennium, we will be losing some staff,” he added. That’s despite projections that the state could boost school funding, he said. There’s no idea how many positions will be eliminated yet, said Darin Davidson, district business manager. Since 1999-2000, Philomath has eliminated about 23 positions, including 15 teachers, eliminated programs such as auto shop and wood shop, and reduced the amount of support that goes to extracurricular activities. The board unanimously passed the district’s $18 million total budget at its meeting. The $12.1 million general fund is up 7 percent from last year, but is a 10 percent drop from 2003-04. (Published June 20, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
