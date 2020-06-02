From the Past: June 3, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
CONFERENCE: The Seventeenth Session of the Oregon Conference of the United Brethren Church was held at Philomath May 26-30 inclusive. Bishop J.J. Glossbrenner of Ohio presiding. Allotment of labor for the ensuing year includes T.J. Connor of Philomath College as provisional elder. (Written from an article published June 4, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
PICNIC: The Irish Bend school picnic billed for Saturday, May 25, will be held on Wednesday next week, June 5. Some of the attractions will be a procession of 200 school children representing 10 of the neighboring schools with a tastily arranged banner at the head of each school, recitations and drills by the pupils participating, music by the Marine band, and address by President Bloss, a match ball game between the Liberty and Philomath teams, a phonograph, a circle swing, etc. Everybody should go and give evidence of hearty sympathy with the pupils, teachers and school officers in their in their efforts to elevate and bring into public notice the common schools of our county. (Published June 3, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
WORLD WAR: Herewith are presented the names of Oregon’s roll of honor in the world war. A total of 811 men from this state gave their lives to their country in the world war. This list, compiled by the adjutant general’s office from the war department records, includes the names of Oregon men who were killed in action, died of wounds or disease, or met death while serving in the Army or Marine Corps. From Philomath: Homer A. Armstrong, private, infantry, killed in action July 31, 1918; Donald M. Gray, private, infantry, died of toxic psychosis, Sept. 12, 1918; and Ralph Green, private, spruce squadron, died of abdominal injuries, Nov. 14, 1918. (Written from list published June 6, 1920, in the Oregon Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1945
MEAT MARKET: The Sanitary Meat Market at Philomath recently owned by J.W. Berreman was sold this week to N.C. Newton of Corvallis. Mr. Newton took over the business June 1. He has been connected with several local meat markets and has recently been with the Columbia market here. Mr. and Mrs. Newton have two children and the family will locate at Philomath. Mr. Berreman plans to retire. (Published June 2, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
BIRTH: Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Rust, whose home is at Philomath, are the parents of a little son born on Memorial Day in the Corvallis General Hospital. The newcomer weighs 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Mr. Rust is with the United States Army. (Published June 1, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
CHAMPIONS: “I can’t believe how confident those kids were,” Philomath track coach Ed Ford shrugged. “They were confident they were going to win.” The Warriors mile relay team of Dennis Bennett, Stan Avery, Allen Olson and Harvey Miller cruised through four laps in 3:30.2 to win the state A-2 title and Doug Fallin vaulted 15-0 to defeat Central Linn’s Tinker Hatfield Jr. “They all knew they were going to win,” Ford said. “All except Olson. He’s just as much of a worry-wart as I am.” It was Olson, however, on the third lap of the relay race, who got the lead for the Warriors. He had done the same thing Friday when the Warriors overhauled Madras to win their preliminary heat. (Published June 1, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
LIBRARY: This Sunday, the citizens of Philomath will celebrate an event 15 years in the making: the opening of the new Philomath Community Library. When the community outgrew its old library in the back of the previous City Hall, citizens decided to do something about it. Instead of taxing themselves to pay for a new library, they chose to raise funds and build the new library themselves. “The Philomath library stands for all the good in the community,” said Jeff Lamb, who led efforts to raise nearly half a million dollars for the project. (Published June 2, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
PHS THEATRE: The show did not go on at Philomath High School. And now, the Philomath School Board plans to work to make sure a similar incident doesn’t occur. Two weeks ago, the district canceled the two remaining showings of the PHS Theatre production of the play, “Rumors.” Ultimately, Superintendent Pete Tuana decided there was too much controversy surrounding language in the play and possible legal questions to allow the play to go on. “The most important thing we’ll come up with is some clear guidelines,” Tuana said. (Published May 31, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
