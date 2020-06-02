From the Past: June 3, 2020

BIRTH: Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Rust, whose home is at Philomath, are the parents of a little son born on Memorial Day in the Corvallis General Hospital. The newcomer weighs 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Mr. Rust is with the United States Army. (Published June 1, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

50 Years Ago

1970

CHAMPIONS: “I can’t believe how confident those kids were,” Philomath track coach Ed Ford shrugged. “They were confident they were going to win.” The Warriors mile relay team of Dennis Bennett, Stan Avery, Allen Olson and Harvey Miller cruised through four laps in 3:30.2 to win the state A-2 title and Doug Fallin vaulted 15-0 to defeat Central Linn’s Tinker Hatfield Jr. “They all knew they were going to win,” Ford said. “All except Olson. He’s just as much of a worry-wart as I am.” It was Olson, however, on the third lap of the relay race, who got the lead for the Warriors. He had done the same thing Friday when the Warriors overhauled Madras to win their preliminary heat. (Published June 1, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

25 Years Ago

1995