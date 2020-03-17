From the Past: March 18, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
BASEBALL: The first game of baseball of the season was played on the OAC grounds Saturday between the Philomath nine and the OAC club. A number of Philomath people were interested spectators of the game. The score stood 21 to 14 in favor of the Philomaths. (Published March 18, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
OUTBREAK: There are still several cases of scarlatina in Philomath and are likely to be for some time yet. It has not been in town since early fall and has not yet been checked. There are surely some who are to be censured for this state of affairs. Lack of proper care and want of vigilant city authorities are the principal causes. We think it has taught our people a lesson which they may profit by in the future. (Published March 21, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
INFLUENZA: The most recent victim of influenza is Claude R. Dixon, who died on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. at his home three and a half miles south of Philomath. Mr. Dixon was aged 35 years, a magnificent specimen of manhood, worked while feeling badly, and after going to bed was able to survive but a couple of days, pneumonia developing quickly. A wife and four children ranging in age from 9 months to 9 years survive him. (Published March 18, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times).
BUSINESS: The Philomath brotherhood, comprised of the businessmen and progressive citizens of the community, enjoyed a banquet at the Philomath College dormitory Wednesday evening in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Thirty-six covers were set. The report of the committee appointed to investigate the proposed auto camp was approved. A committee was appointed to cooperate with the Graves Cannery company for the enlarging of its establishment here. (Published March 21, 1920, in the Oregon Sunday Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1945
STORE: Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Lowther have sold their confectionary and ice cream parlor with all equipment and supplies to the Home Supply store. Mrs. Myrtle Murphy will be manager. The furniture store will be operated as usual. (Published March 19, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
VFW: At the recent meeting in the City Hall for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the vote to apply for a charter for a new post to be known as Philomath VFW Post was unanimous. Another meeting will be held March 22 at 8 p.m. (Published March 19, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1970
SUSPENDED: A fifth grader in the Philomath Elementary School has been suspended from school because he refused to cut his hair. Robin Sawyer, 11, son of Mrs. Evanne Sawyer of Philomath has not been in school for several days. Principal Ron Ball of the elementary school states that he asked Robin Wednesday, March 4, to have his hair trimmed. When the boy did not, he was suspended effective March 9. Mrs. Sawyer has contacted the American Civil Liberties Union and attorney Joseph P. Mornay. (Published March 20, 1970, in the Albany Greater Oregon).
MEETING: Philomath District School Board will hold its regular meeting Tuesday. Reporting to the board on his evaluation of the district’s building needs will be Ivan Luman, state school plant planning specialist. Luman toured the district earlier this year. Philomath Mayor Dave Jordan will discuss the problems and needs of the city’s sewer plant. This plant adjoins the Philomath Elementary School playground. (Published March 20, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
TREE CITY: This town’s welcome sign is posted on a 4-foot-wide slice of a felled Douglas fir. Soon, another sign will adorn the city’s gateway: “Welcome to Philomath, Tree City U.S.A.” The designation, awarded by the National Arbor Day Foundation, recognizes a city’s efforts to preserve urban forests. The honor was bestowed upon Coos Bay, Cottage Grove, Cannon Beach and Albany — host of the annual Timber Carnival. Philomath City Manager Hal Million sees no irony. “Here we are a timber city, we ought to be a Tree City,” Million said Thursday. “I think the people around here understand trees, and they know the value of them, too. I guess it demonstrates we’re no chain-saw mad.” (Published March 19, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express