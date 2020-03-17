From the Past: March 18, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

BASEBALL: The first game of baseball of the season was played on the OAC grounds Saturday between the Philomath nine and the OAC club. A number of Philomath people were interested spectators of the game. The score stood 21 to 14 in favor of the Philomaths. (Published March 18, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).

OUTBREAK: There are still several cases of scarlatina in Philomath and are likely to be for some time yet. It has not been in town since early fall and has not yet been checked. There are surely some who are to be censured for this state of affairs. Lack of proper care and want of vigilant city authorities are the principal causes. We think it has taught our people a lesson which they may profit by in the future. (Published March 21, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).

100 Years Ago

1920