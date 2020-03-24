From the Past: March 25, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
CONVENTION: The following are proceedings of the Union Republican Convention for Benton County, held at Corvallis March 19, 1870. On motion, the chair was authorized to appoint a committee on credentials consisting of one member from each precinct. From Kings Valley, gentlemen entitled to seats were Solomon King, J.L. Lilley, S.N. Lilley, Samuel Rice and Joseph Allen and from Philomath, N.W. Allen, George Howell, Henry Elliott, A. Campbell, N.P. Newton, G.W. Stout, Henry Emrick and E. Hartless. The County Central Committee included George Stout of Philomath and S.N. Lilley of Kings Valley. (Written from an article published March 26, 1870, in the Corvallis Gazette).
125 Years Ago
1895
FIRE: On Tuesday, March 19, the house owned by J.E. Henkle east of College Hill and occupied by students of the College of Philomath was threatened by fire. The blaze was seen from the O.P. depot and the business portion of town, and the occupants of the building were not aware of the danger of the building in which they were in, until some of our business men went post-haste to assist in extinguishing the flames. The gable end, facing toward the east, was entirely consumed by the flames. (Published March 28, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
BANQUET: With 30 of this city’s notables present at a banquet in honor of St. Patrick’s anniversary, a straw vote was taken on presidential candidates, with the result that Herb Hoover, almost an-Oregonian, came under the wire first with a total of 214 votes to his credit, and more than twice the number accorded to any other candidate. Henry Ford landed six votes and Governor Lowden of Illinois was given six, while McAdoo and Bryan pulled out with two votes each. This little vote was merely one interesting feature of the splendid banquet occasion of the “Community Brotherhood,” an aggregation of Philomath live-wires. (Published March 25, 1920, in the Weekly Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
MILITARY: Ensign Kennon Lockhart arrived in Philomath last Thursday for a visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Lockhart. Ensign Lockhart received his commission last week after completing his midshipman training at New York Harbor. After his leave, he will report to Bowdoin, Maine, for further training as a naval radar engineer. (Published March 22, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
HIGH SCHOOL: Philomath School Board last night gave a green light to immediate planning for an addition to Philomath High School. Based on a report by Ivan Luman, specialist in school plant planning facilities with the State Board of Education, facilities deficiencies are in the library, science and art sections, locker rooms and showers, and administrative and counseling areas. The facilities specialist told the board that the high school planning was excellent when the building was constructed in 1956. However, for today’s educational needs, a new library resource center is essential, he said. The present high school is at 100 percent capacity with an enrollment now of 564. (Published March 25, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
DEATH: Carroll Emmett Dingus once grew a garden in his backyard just to give the vegetables away. The 79-year-old Philomath resident would pick up strangers walking along U.S. Highway 20 whenever they asked for a ride. He was always there to help, say friends and neighbors, who are hoping that his kindness didn’t lead to his death. Tuesday morning, loggers found Dingus lying dead on the gravel road that connects Tum Tum Road to Thompson’s Lake, about 2-1/2 miles south of Blodgett. An initial investigation has determined that Dingus died of exposure or of natural causes about a day before his body was found. Deputies are leaving the investigation open until they find Dingus’ white 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck. (Published March 23, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
BASEBALL: Solid pitching and steady hitting helped the Philomath High baseball team to a nonleague doubleheader sweep of visiting Cottage Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Adam Westcott struck out nine and walked one in five innings as the Warriors won the opener, 16-2, in five innings. Quinn Lear followed by striking out eight and walking one in five innings in the nightcap as the Warriors earned the sweep with a 6-2 win. The offense was solid as well as the Warriors (2-1) scored six in the second and eight in the third of the first game. Nathan Strang had two doubles and a single and drove in three runs, and Kade Hobin drove in three runs in the win. (Published March 23, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
