From the Past: March 25, 2020

15 Years Ago

2005

BASEBALL: Solid pitching and steady hitting helped the Philomath High baseball team to a nonleague doubleheader sweep of visiting Cottage Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Adam Westcott struck out nine and walked one in five innings as the Warriors won the opener, 16-2, in five innings. Quinn Lear followed by striking out eight and walking one in five innings in the nightcap as the Warriors earned the sweep with a 6-2 win. The offense was solid as well as the Warriors (2-1) scored six in the second and eight in the third of the first game. Nathan Strang had two doubles and a single and drove in three runs, and Kade Hobin drove in three runs in the win. (Published March 23, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).