From the Past: March 11, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
POLITICS: The Union Republican voters of Benton County, Oregon, will meet at the Court House in Corvallis on Saturday, March 19, 1870, at 1 o’clock p.m., in delegate convention for the purpose of electing 10 delegates to attend the State Convention to be held in the city of Portland on the 7th of April next, and also at the same time or some subsequent meeting, to nominate a county ticket. The precincts will be entitled to delegates as follows — Soap Creek 3, Corvallis 13, Willamette 2, Monroe 9, Alsea 8, Pioneer 3, Yaquina 5, Muddy 2, Philomath 8, Elk City 5, Kings Valley 5. Precinct meetings will be held on Saturday, March 12, 1870, to elect delegates to said County Convention. (Published March 12, 1870, in the Morning Oregonian, Portland).
125 Years Ago
1895
FLOUR MILL: Paul J.G. Kleppin, of Marion County, last week became the purchaser of the old Felger flouring mills property, located near Philomath. As soon as contemplated improvements, which are now under way, are completed, operation of the mill will begin. Two hundred days work with teams have been donated by the enterprising citizens of Philomath and vicinity to be spent in reconstructing the mill dam. Flour will be manufactured by the roller process and the mill will have a capacity of 50 barrels daily. An electric light plant will be put in if negotiations now pending with residents of Philomath for lighting that city terminate satisfactorily. (Published March 14, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
PHONE RATES: An increase in the rates of the Philomath telephone company., though not as much as was asked in the application, is granted by the public service commission in an order issued yesterday. The increase follows a consolidation of the Philomath Independent Telephone Co., and the plant of the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co., following their purchase of G.H. Jones, manager of the new company.
Under the old regime, the service was mainly a farmers’ switchboard service, rates were very low and there was no classification. Also there was free interexchange of service between Philomath and Corvallis until under the Burleson order, the Pacific company eliminated this free interexchange. Jones stepped in and bought out both companies and filed with the public service commission a schedule with increased rates, corresponding substantially with the Burleson rates. (Published March 9, 1920, in the Oregon Statesman, Salem).
75 Years Ago
1945
MARRIAGE: Roy Eugene Morin, 20, and Hazel Marie May, 17, both of Philomath, were in the county courthouse Monday and filed their application for a license to marry. (Published March 13, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
DEATH: George T. Warman, 22, aviation machinist’s mate, 2-c, U.S. Navy, son of Mrs. Naomi Warman of 3100 Portland St., Eugene, died Sunday at Oakland, California, according to advice received from the naval hospital there. It is understood his death was due to accidental injury, but details have not been received. Born at Philomath, July 26, 1922, young Warman enlisted in the Navy in February 1941 before Pearl Harbor. He had been on active duty in the South Pacific until his return to the United States last October. (Published March 13, 1945, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
BIRTH: Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Reynolds of Philomath are announcing the arrival of a little daughter, their second child, born at 11:45 Monday morning, March 12, at the Corvallis General Hospital. The babe weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces. (Published March 14, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
EDUCATION: Seventh grade students at Philomath High School preregistered Wednesday for a four-year education plan, organized to enable students to prepare for their future career, whether it involves college, a vocational school or going into the labor field. Eighth graders also worked out a four-year plan. (Published March 13, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
FROLIC: Princesses forming the 1970 Philomath Frolic royal court have been selected from the senior class at Philomath High School. The girls and their sponsoring organizations are: Sue Smith, the Odd Fellows and Social Rebekah Club; Diana Cunningham, Philomath Firemen; Wendy Comstock, Marys River Grange; Lori Abraham, Philomath Lions Club; and Judy Bowman, Philomath Jaycees. (Published March 14, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
MILL: A long-abandoned lumber mill in Philomath could soon have a new life serving a new industry — and creating new jobs. As part of the Mill Site Conversion program, the federal government will spend $365,000 to study whether six mill sites in Western Oregon can be cleaned up and sold for industrial development. Two of the sites, in Philomath and Sweet Home, belong to Willamette Industries.
Willamette, which is posting record profits, would have tried to market the Philomath property anyway, said Corey Unfried, manager of environmental affairs for the company’s building materials group. But the government is getting involved because developing the site is in the public interest, Unfried said.
Philomath has only one other industrial site, so converting the old Willamette mill to job-creating property is a high priority for the community, said Hal Million, Philomath city manager. “If we can’t use it, we can’t grow,” Million said. The Philomath mill site is on Highway 20/34, just east of Philomath’s city limits but within its urban growth boundary. (Published March 8, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
ANNIVERSARY: Nearly 75 years ago, on March 19, 1930, 19 volunteers signed up to create Philomath’s first fire department. Four hydrants already existed in town and the city had a horse-drawn hose cart, purchased in 1906. But there was only about 500 feet of hose, and if a building wasn’t closer than that to a hydrant ... “It was still more of a bucket brigade-type thing,” said Marcia Gilson, administrative assistant and emergency medical services officer.
The new volunteer firefighters, however, canvassed Philomath for donations and soon had enough money to purchase a truck chassis and other equipment to build “Old Number one.” Philomath’s first fire truck gave homes and other structures, including those in rural areas, a better chance to survive blazes. (Published March 11, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express