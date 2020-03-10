From the Past: March 11, 2020

150 Years Ago

1870

POLITICS: The Union Republican voters of Benton County, Oregon, will meet at the Court House in Corvallis on Saturday, March 19, 1870, at 1 o’clock p.m., in delegate convention for the purpose of electing 10 delegates to attend the State Convention to be held in the city of Portland on the 7th of April next, and also at the same time or some subsequent meeting, to nominate a county ticket. The precincts will be entitled to delegates as follows — Soap Creek 3, Corvallis 13, Willamette 2, Monroe 9, Alsea 8, Pioneer 3, Yaquina 5, Muddy 2, Philomath 8, Elk City 5, Kings Valley 5. Precinct meetings will be held on Saturday, March 12, 1870, to elect delegates to said County Convention. (Published March 12, 1870, in the Morning Oregonian, Portland).

125 Years Ago

1895

FLOUR MILL: Paul J.G. Kleppin, of Marion County, last week became the purchaser of the old Felger flouring mills property, located near Philomath. As soon as contemplated improvements, which are now under way, are completed, operation of the mill will begin. Two hundred days work with teams have been donated by the enterprising citizens of Philomath and vicinity to be spent in reconstructing the mill dam. Flour will be manufactured by the roller process and the mill will have a capacity of 50 barrels daily. An electric light plant will be put in if negotiations now pending with residents of Philomath for lighting that city terminate satisfactorily. (Published March 14, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).