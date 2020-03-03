From the Past: March 4, 2020

100 Years Ago

1920

SHIPLEY: Recently, the old shanty, or farm home, of Benton County’s one-time slave — Reuben Shipley — fell beneath the weight of the one heavy snowfall that has come to this county in a quarter century. The final passing of the landmark calls attention to an interesting story of early days here. ... In 1873 when Reuben Shipley had fully passed the psalmist’s first limit of age, it was announced that following a brief illness, he suddenly died. One of the most solemn funerals ever held in the community. ... Eventually, his family moved elsewhere and the home was occupied by others. But in all the years since then, the settlers who knew Reuben Shipley have pointed with mingled respect and pride to the old cabin home as they passed by; and they have recalled pleasant memories of the black man who obtained his freedom from slavery. (An excerpt from a story published March 5, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).