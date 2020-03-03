From the Past: March 4, 2020

150 Years Ago
1870
ESCAPE: As two little boys — sons of Messrs. Wyatt and Brownson — were out grouse hunting, a few days since, near Philomath, some wild animal, supposed to be a panther, sprang from the branch of an oak tree at Mr. Wyatt’s little son. The little fellow, with great presence of mind, dodged out of the way and instead of running and screaming as most boys would have done, under like circumstances, he stood his ground, eyed his antagonist and called for his companion. Before he could reach him,the animal took to the brush. Presence of mind and never, no doubt, saved the little fellow’s life. Wild animals are destroying many lambs in the neighborhood. (Published March 4, 1870, in the Oregon Weekly Statesman, Salem).
125 Years Ago
1895
EXAM: The examination papers of one of those who did not pass at the recent teachers examination is remarkable in some respects. ... One applicant in answering the question, “What are the three greatest inventions during the last 70 years?” Among them he replied was Strope’s stump pullers. Strope resides near Philomath and was the inventor of a stump puller. (Published March 1, 1895, in the Albany Democrat).
100 Years Ago
1920
SHIPLEY: Recently, the old shanty, or farm home, of Benton County’s one-time slave — Reuben Shipley — fell beneath the weight of the one heavy snowfall that has come to this county in a quarter century. The final passing of the landmark calls attention to an interesting story of early days here. ... In 1873 when Reuben Shipley had fully passed the psalmist’s first limit of age, it was announced that following a brief illness, he suddenly died. One of the most solemn funerals ever held in the community. ... Eventually, his family moved elsewhere and the home was occupied by others. But in all the years since then, the settlers who knew Reuben Shipley have pointed with mingled respect and pride to the old cabin home as they passed by; and they have recalled pleasant memories of the black man who obtained his freedom from slavery. (An excerpt from a story published March 5, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
WATER: Glenn Holcomb, college engineer, told the Rotary Club that the city water commission needs help from the city of Corvallis in the shape of somewhat of a permanent plan for future growth. ... It will not be long before Corvallis will be using every drop of water the Marys Peak watershed can produce in the summer, and even now, tapping of Marys River near Philomath is common in summertime. (Published March 1, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
JAYCEE-ETTES: The Philomath Chapter of Jaycee-ettes met Tuesday at the home of Mrs. Dennis McAfee. It was decided that this would be the last meeting because of lack of interest by the members. In the future, there will be a social meeting once a month, and the ladies will assist the Jaycees as needed with community projects. The next meeting will be at the Wayne Bethell home with Albany chapter of Jaycee-ettes as guests. (Published March 7, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
WRESTLING: Philomath’s Will Williams won the 142-pound division at the Class 3A wrestling championships at Marshfield High School on Saturday. The Warriors finished 17th with 32 points. James Kohn placed sixth at 215 pounds and finished 28-5 for the season. Williams, the No. 1 seed, defeated second-seed Corey Waterberg of Henley by a 9-6 decision. “It feels great, but I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Williams, who finished the season 29-3. “I knew it would be a close match. (Waterberg) was the toughest guy I faced. He was really tough.” (Published March 5, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express