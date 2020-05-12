From the Past: May 13, 2020

25 Years Ago

1995

MAINTENANCE: The key word for capital projects in Philomath over the next five years is "maintenance," say city officials. Philomath can expect newly paved roads, rebuilt sections of sewer lines and possibly a new water reservoir by 2000. Those changes will come from city reserve funds. One project officials would like to complete is putting sidewalks, curbs and pavement over several dirt roads. That will require a public bond measure. Residents probably won't see that bond for a while, however. Hal Million, Philomath city manager, doesn't feel there is enough support for it to pass now. "Nobody is in the mood to pay for it," Million said. The city rebuilt one block last year at a cost of $60,000. Many of the roads needing to be rebuilt are in the northwest section of town, Million said. (Published May 14, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).