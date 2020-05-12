From the Past: May 13, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
MATRIMONY: Mrs. Albert Taylor and her daughter, Zalia, of Philomath, started for Helena, Mont., last Tuesday to meet the future husband of the latter. The interested parties exchanged views on the subject of marriage, as a result of an advertisement by the young man, soliciting correspondence with a view to matrimony. Preliminaries were speedily arranged and, doubtless, by this time they are cultivating a more intimate acquaintance. The groom is said to be a worthy young farmer. (Published May 16, 1895, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1920
EVENT: On Tuesday, May 18, the Westwood Progressive Club will give a picnic at M.M. Porter's picnic ground, near the Westwood Church, on the Alsea road five miles from Philomath. There will be an all-day meeting, with basket lunch at noon, with free coffee and lemonade, and in the course of the program, three of the county's noted speakers and entertainers will be present to stir things up. Dr. J.R.N. Bell, S.S. Harralson and Dennis Stovall will furnish oratory, and there will be other special features calculated to be very enjoyable. (Published May 13, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
BUSINESS: Mr. and Mrs. L.V. Gray have purchased the Shroyer building west of the Orange Owl cafe and will continue to use it a rental property. At present, it is occupied as apartments and office rooms. ... The new Hovey store, formerly McMurtry's, is being remodeled. A new concrete floor is being put down so that the store will have a street level entrance and modern fixtures are being made for the new store. (Published May 11, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
MUSIC: In observance of annual music week, the Philomath schools will present a music festival in the high school gymnasium tonight at 8 o'clock. All rooms of the grade schools will take part and the grade school teachers have been putting in a lot of effort in making it an enjoyable affair. The high school girls glee club, under the direction of Mrs. Ransom, will also participate. The instructors have stressed participation more than perfection in preparing the program. (Published May 10, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
CITY COUNCIL: The council authorized City Attorney Robert Gordon to collect delinquent assessments from two Philomath residents. Gordon told the council the two have ignored letters from him and have not paid the assessments for several years. ... Voted to accept regretfully the resignation of Mrs. Ellen Bell, city recorder. Her resignation will become effective July 31. ... Asked John Schutte, superintendent of public works, to grade the ditches and gravel the shoulders of College Street. ... Approved an addition to the city building code. The new ordinance would require the use of American Lumber Standards Committee Grade 2 lumber or better for studs in the building of houses. The addition brought Philomath standards up to those of the Federal Housing Administration. ... Gave the Philomath Lions Club permission to use the city park for the Buckaroo Breakfast on June 13.
25 Years Ago
1995
MAINTENANCE: The key word for capital projects in Philomath over the next five years is "maintenance," say city officials. Philomath can expect newly paved roads, rebuilt sections of sewer lines and possibly a new water reservoir by 2000. Those changes will come from city reserve funds. One project officials would like to complete is putting sidewalks, curbs and pavement over several dirt roads. That will require a public bond measure. Residents probably won't see that bond for a while, however. Hal Million, Philomath city manager, doesn't feel there is enough support for it to pass now. "Nobody is in the mood to pay for it," Million said. The city rebuilt one block last year at a cost of $60,000. Many of the roads needing to be rebuilt are in the northwest section of town, Million said. (Published May 14, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2005
AMERICAN LEGION: George Stovall quit high school early so he could fight the Axis, and flew 50 missions during World War II as a ball-turret gunner in a B-17 flying fortress. Now, the 80-year-old has a new mission — getting local veterans' graves marked more prominently this Memorial Day. The Philomath American Legion Post 100 is creating and selling grave marker/flag holders as a fundraiser for the organization and local students. Every year, Stovall places flags at Kings Valley Cemetery for Memorial Day. Another legion member and Philomath Middle School students will mark graves with flags at Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath. (Published May 15, 2005, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
10 Years Ago
2010
CLEANUP: Armed with trash bags and latex gloves, Philomath High School students and teachers took to the streets Monday. Behind the Thriftway store on Main Street, sophomore Alex Alvarado carefully collected pieces of a broken glass bottle. He was one of about 20 students being supervised by German teacher Mary Collins. "We did something like this when I was in elementary school," Alvarado said, as he stopped to pick up a piece of plastic. "I enjoy doing it because it's good for the environment. I've lived here my whole life and want people to be proud of this town." (Published May 11, 2010, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
