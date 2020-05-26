From the Past: May 27, 2020

125 Years Ago

1895

HIDES: Wilson Scott was in town Monday looking for bides for his tannery near Philomath. Far away as is this tannery from the big marts of trade, the shortage in cattle on the western ranges and the consequent advance in the price of hides and leather has left its mark on the tannery’s business. Hides are now the highest they have been since the great rise in cattle 10 years ago. There are 16 vats in the Philomath tannery, and every hide tanned into the skirting leather that the tannery turns out exclusively, has to be handled nearly a hundred times. (Written from article published May 30, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).