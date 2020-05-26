From the Past: May 27, 2020

125 Years Ago
1895
HIDES: Wilson Scott was in town Monday looking for bides for his tannery near Philomath. Far away as is this tannery from the big marts of trade, the shortage in cattle on the western ranges and the consequent advance in the price of hides and leather has left its mark on the tannery’s business. Hides are now the highest they have been since the great rise in cattle 10 years ago. There are 16 vats in the Philomath tannery, and every hide tanned into the skirting leather that the tannery turns out exclusively, has to be handled nearly a hundred times. (Written from article published May 30, 1895, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1920
GRADUATION: President J.H. Ackerman, of the Oregon State Normal School, Monmouth, has been here for a brief visit with his daughter, Mrs. A.G. Lunn, and family. President Ackerman delivered the commencement address at the Philomath High School exercises last night when one graduate, Miss Golda Long, received her diploma. (Published May 29, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1945
VFW AUXILIARY: The auxiliary to the VFW was instituted on May 17 at city hall with about 30 members on the roll. Mrs. Myrtle Tripp, district chaplain, was in charge of the program. Officers who had been previously elected and were installed were Eva Castle, president; Bessie Ellis, senior vice president; Jean Schneider, junior vice president; Lillian Barclay, treasurer; Margaret Haygood, chaplain; Velma York, guard; Vivian George, musician; Vivian Bragg, conductress; Mila Weaver, secretary; Ethel Post and Mildred Hodkes, color bearers; Grace Gardner, three-year trustee; Stella Allen, two-year trustee; and Gertrude Thomas, one-year trustee. (Written from article published May 25, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
50 Years Ago
1970
GRADUATION: Seventy-seven seniors were graduated last night. In the top 10 percent of their graduating class were Debra Bond, Shane Cochran, Brian Gellatly, Susan Jensen, Anna Philpott, Rebecca Rowley, Cheryl Stratton and Sharon Wilson. Two seniors spoke at the commencement, AFS student Birgitta Ehnstedt, recalling the happiest moments of her year at Philomath said, “I know I have learned more during this year than I will during the rest of my life.” Shane Cochran sad the class should “pause in the doorway of tomorrow to look back and then turn out dreams toward the brink of our destiny.” (Published May 29, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1995
CHAMPIONS: Philomath’s girls threw, jumped and vaulted to their third track and field title in six years Saturday at the Class 3A championships at Hayward Field. Junior Cathy McNeely became the first athlete, male or female, in state meet history to win titles in all three jumping events. McNeely set a state record of 37 feet, 3-3/4 inches in the triple jump and outlasted the high jump field by clearing 5-6 without a miss. McNeely won the long jump last year as a sophomore before finishing third Friday. Senior Melisa Mellein won the first-ever girls pole vault competition at the state meet by clearing 10-9 for a new Class 3A all-time best. Kortni Murphree won the discus with a 141-9 and missed winning the shot put by three inches. (Written from article published May 28, 1995, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!