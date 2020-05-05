From the Past: May 6, 2020

100 Years Ago

1920

LUMBER: On Saturday, the Siletz Spruce Co., shipped 60,000 feet of select common Douglas fir lumber on a direct order to Manchester, England, for the Haskell Company Ltd. The lumber was cut British sizes, 1x9, 1x10, 1x11, 1x12, was surfaced on three sides, specially graded, inspected and stenciled with the British export mark. Shipment moved direct to Boston and will be transferred there to the Leyland Line steamers for delivery at Manchester, England, via Liverpool and Manchester canal. By billing the shipment straight through and prepaying the transcontinental freight, the consignee gets a reduction in the trans-Atlantic freight rate. The amount of freight prepaid at Philomath to Boston was $1,026.24, the lumber cost around $2,500 and the trans-Atlantic freight will amount to about $1,500, making a total of over $5,000. This is the first shipment of Benton County lumber direct to England, and points to the fact that the world is our market if we but go after it. (Published May 3, 1920, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).