From the Past: Sept. 16, 2020

JAYCEES: Philomath Jaycees at a meeting last week voted to give a certificate of appreciation to Carl Bennett for his generosity and encouragement for Jaycee efforts. The motorcycle track is being developed for a coming series of races and will be named “Bennett Park-Moto Cross Track.” It is near the Taylor-Hart mill on the west edge of Philomath. (Published Sept. 17, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

SCHOOLS: The Philomath School Board will meet Tuesday night at 8 in the administration building. A main item on the agenda will be a report from the school district’s auditor. The final accounting for the 1969-70 school year will have been tabulated. Preliminary reports indicated that the district will be about $10,000 in the black. Superintendent Al Neet will present a study of enrollment in the school district. Special emphasis will be placed on the overcrowding which exists in some areas, according to Neet. (Published Sept. 19, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

25 Years Ago

1995

ARRESTED: A man was arrested Friday in the most recent of a string of arson fires at Western Oregon churches, but there was no evidence linking him to the other blazes, police said. James Allen Tarpley, 25, of Alsea, was taken into custody on arson and burglary charges in a Sept. 3 fire at the Church of the Nazarene in Philomath. Items purchased by Tarpley at a convenience store near the church were found at the crime scene, Philomath Police Chief Richard Raleigh said. The fires inflicted $3 million damage to churches in Philomath and Oregon City, and two each in Milwaukie and Silverton. Federal, state and local fire officials met Friday and identified some people of interest in the crimes, but no links beyond city limits have been discovered, said Oregon State Police Lt. Bernie Giusto. It may be a case of copycat crimes, he said. The churches in Philomath, Milwaukie and Silverton were destroyed, while a church in Oregon City and another in Silverton were relatively unharmed. (Published Sept. 16, 1995, in the Statesman Journal, Salem).