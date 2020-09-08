From the Past: Sept. 9, 2020

75 Years Ago

1945

MILITARY: Mrs. Lynn Clark of Philomath received a telegram last night from Vice Admiral Halsey stating that her brother, Hugh Myers, chief radio man, has been liberated from a Japanese prison camp. He has been a prisoner since Pearl Harbor when he was captured at Guam. Myers is a son of Grant Myers, now of Philomath, but formerly of Corvallis, and is a brother of Gus Myers of Corvallis. Another brother, Corporal Fred Myers, is now in Belgium but expects to be home soon. (Published Sept. 7, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

RETIREMENT: W.C. Brown, who has been in dentistry for 51 years, is closing his local office and will retire from the business. Born at Philomath, Dr. Brown is a native son of Benton County and has spent much of his life in this vicinity. Dr. and Mrs. Brown plan to go to Portland to visit a daughter. They have no plans to “settle down” and expect to spend some time visiting relatives and friends in Oregon and California. (Published Sept. 7, 1945, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

50 Years Ago

1970

MILK: A proposal to increase the price of milk in Philomath schools to 10 cents won unanimous approval from the Philomath School Board last night. The increase from the 5 cents previously charged is because of an increase in cost to the school district, the board said. According to Superintendent Al Neet, the school district in the past has been reimbursed by the federal government for any money lost in the milk program. The district has received no assurance of this reimbursement for the present school year. The school district presently pays 6.69 cents for each half-pint of milk. Losses in the last school year ranged from $128 to $195 per month, averaging about $150. The school board decided that it could not afford to lose this money. A provision of the increase in cost is that if the government decides to refund the money to the district, the price will be reduced to 5 cents again. (Published Sept. 9, 1970, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).