Guest Viewpoint: Committee approval of city budget is tragic

As a second-year member of the Philomath Budget Committee, I was disappointed in the recent committee approval of the 2020-21 Philomath City Budget. Absent full budgetary disclosure and complete budget documents for review, the committee vote was 9-2 moving the budget to the City Council for final approval.
Having now participated twice in these city budget presentations with limited committee participation, this process is regrettably shallow. With little opportunity to discuss the depth of proposed expenditures, the process amounts to only a budget review. The committee failed to recommend adjustment to the budget in recognition of the current economic state of our city when it approved the 2020-21 budget.
Evidence surrounds us daily of what is now being recognized as a nationwide recession. Unemployment is at 14.7%, a level not seen since the Great Depression, with forecasts as high as 20% by June. These numbers reflect on the hardest-hit sectors of employment: service-based, labor-intense, lower-wage jobs that are typical of the lower-income earners in most communities. For Philomath that portion of our community is as much as 30% of our residents.
Philomath businesses have been shuttered in our community like all others. What was once a thriving small business corridor has now become a sporadic takeout or growler fill business model. Even Philomath Market has reduced its 24-hour business to adjust for COVID-19 impacts.
Nonessential businesses like the Dizzy Hen, Eats & Treats, Vinwood Taphouse, Anytime Fitness and many others surely are feeling the economic impact.
Complicating this economic crisis, Philomath currently has some of the highest taxing districts in Benton County. The average of all of Philomath’s taxing districts places Philomath as the highest-taxed city in all of Benton County.
Despite this level of taxation, years of budget expenditures has left Philomath in a budget shortfall that brought us the General Fund fee of the past several years. Recent incremental water rate increases were established in 2019.
With expected costs of the water treatment plant, of more than $14 million, sewer system upgrades of more than $10 million and more than $8 million in costs to meet fire code suppression capacity for parts of the city, the massive cost burdens on Philomath residents will continue to increase.
2020-21 budget proposals for expansion of the library, new vehicle purchases for the police department and public works and other “it would be nice” expenditures don’t feel honest during these times. Paired with other “extras” in recent budget memory of Oregon RAIN expenditures and funding for police dogs, it complicates the perception of budget responsibility in tight financial times. Arguably nice, but necessary?
Most citizens given a this-or-that choice, with regard to budget expenditures, would probably choose clean water and practical sewage management.
History shows that Philomath has not sufficiently addressed the long-range budget planning needs of our community. Now under the pressure of these multi-million dollar needs, citizens are still being asked to fund pre-COVID budget proposals with no adjustment to spending expectations under current economic impacts.
This year, Philomath has already adopted increased water rates, increased sewer rates and is expecting taxpayers to pay for millions of dollars in water infrastructure. Looking for more, Philomath is proposing local improvement districts or LIDs, which will impose significant economic burden for the homeowners of North 11th Street, South 15th Street and possibly North 12th, 17th and No. 18th streets.
With municipalities across the nation drafting budget changes in recognition of expected economic shortfalls, Philomath took a different approach and repeatedly assured the committee that the city of Philomath is “fine.”
A committee member shared the perspective that the city of Philomath can only be “fine” if the taxpaying citizens are “fine.”
Job losses, mortgage defaults, delinquent rent payments and projected housing market upheavals are just beginning. Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will likely take years of recovery, not months.
With more than 120 families waiting up to four hours last week to receive a weekly food supply at Philomath Community Gleaners (a 45% increase from the previous week) and with folks visibly living on the street in their vehicles, I wonder how long before the city of Philomath and many of its leaders will make a meaningful recognition of the fragile economic situation our community is already in. Many of our citizens are certainly not “fine.”
A 2020-21 budget hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on June 8.
Catherine Biscoe is a member of the Philomath Budget Committee, program manager for Philomath Community Gleaners, a member of the HOPE Advisory Board (Homelessness, Opportunity, Planning and Equity) of Benton County/City of Corvallis, works with the Joint Emergency Operations Center of the City of Corvallis and Benton County, and is chair of Grow Philomath Sensibly.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!