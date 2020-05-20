Guest Viewpoint: Committee approval of city budget is tragic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a second-year member of the Philomath Budget Committee, I was disappointed in the recent committee approval of the 2020-21 Philomath City Budget. Absent full budgetary disclosure and complete budget documents for review, the committee vote was 9-2 moving the budget to the City Council for final approval.

Having now participated twice in these city budget presentations with limited committee participation, this process is regrettably shallow. With little opportunity to discuss the depth of proposed expenditures, the process amounts to only a budget review. The committee failed to recommend adjustment to the budget in recognition of the current economic state of our city when it approved the 2020-21 budget.

Evidence surrounds us daily of what is now being recognized as a nationwide recession. Unemployment is at 14.7%, a level not seen since the Great Depression, with forecasts as high as 20% by June. These numbers reflect on the hardest-hit sectors of employment: service-based, labor-intense, lower-wage jobs that are typical of the lower-income earners in most communities. For Philomath that portion of our community is as much as 30% of our residents.