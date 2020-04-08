Guest viewpoint: Our ancestors and the influenza pandemic

Because we’re all concerned about the virus, I found myself wondering about my grandparents and great-grandparents during the influenza pandemic of 1918-19. So I did a little genealogy digging.
My father’s grandparents lived in Dawson County, Nebraska during the pandemic. His grandmother, Fannie Winkler, died in July 1918 of Bright’s Disease (kidney disease) and asthma. The flu, however, didn’t arrive in Nebraska until October.
His grandfather, Andrew Jackson Winkler, was spared by the flu, and his parents Harlan and Lena Winkler, also survived. Harlan and Lena already had five children by this time. One of the five, 3-year-old Gracy Edith had died, possibly from rheumatic fever.
Lena’s parents, Christianne and Fred Rittgarn, also lived in Dawson County. Christianne died in January 1917, and Fred lived until 1933. So, as far as I know, none of my Nebraskan close relatives died from the 1918-19 flu.
Christmas in Nebraska in 1918 was barely celebrated. In the town of Gering, a department store Santa was promptly arrested, along with the store owner, for not following a local ban on large crowds. Hundreds of children watched Santa being led off to the local jail. Across the nation, children morbidly jumped rope to a song:
There was a little bird
Its name was Enza
I opened the window
and in-flu-enza
By mid-January, the worst was over for Nebraska. The number of people who died from the flu in the state varied from 2,800 to 7,500. Many medical workers said that the inaccurate numbers came from workers who were so swamped with patients that they didn’t have time to keep good notes. Nebraska’s numbers were left off the total worldwide deaths for that reason. Worldwide death numbers range from 20 million to 50 million or more.
Much of what we’re experiencing, our ancestors experienced, too — being quarantined, wearing masks, controlling public gatherings, closing schools and churches, and scammers preying on people’s fears. Even though most of us probably have a certain amount of anxiety, we’re lucky that we have communication at our fingertips instead of having to rely only on newspapers as the main source of information.
We have a bit better understanding of what we’re up against and ways to stay healthy through being connected instantly. However, instant communication has its drawbacks. We have to be smart about who we trust for information. I’m sure our ancestors had the same problem but weren’t bombarded with information as we are.
I’m taking time to slow down, grow a large garden, go to the grocery store when I need to, enjoy my family, do some genealogy and be aware of good hand hygiene! The only thing I’m missing is getting together with local relatives and having coffee with friends. That will happen again.
Let’s all take care of ourselves and others.
Sue Van Laere, of Philomath, serves in the volunteer position of librarian for the Benton County Genealogical Society.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!