Guest viewpoint: Our ancestors and the influenza pandemic

I opened the window

and in-flu-enza

By mid-January, the worst was over for Nebraska. The number of people who died from the flu in the state varied from 2,800 to 7,500. Many medical workers said that the inaccurate numbers came from workers who were so swamped with patients that they didn’t have time to keep good notes. Nebraska’s numbers were left off the total worldwide deaths for that reason. Worldwide death numbers range from 20 million to 50 million or more.

Much of what we’re experiencing, our ancestors experienced, too — being quarantined, wearing masks, controlling public gatherings, closing schools and churches, and scammers preying on people’s fears. Even though most of us probably have a certain amount of anxiety, we’re lucky that we have communication at our fingertips instead of having to rely only on newspapers as the main source of information.

We have a bit better understanding of what we’re up against and ways to stay healthy through being connected instantly. However, instant communication has its drawbacks. We have to be smart about who we trust for information. I’m sure our ancestors had the same problem but weren’t bombarded with information as we are.