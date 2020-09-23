Let's Take a Drive: 'Open for business?' and police officer hiring challenges

Commissioner Joseph Sullivan had been making a reference to the city’s comprehensive plan and goals about job creation in relation to industrial-zoned property, which is the designation for the Lepman project. Although he admitted that conflicts exist in interpretations of the land-use document, Sullivan would rather see an industrial project that creates a lot more jobs than the handful needed to run an RV park and self-storage.

But what is that number? Workman made the point that the number of new employees is not part of the criteria for a land-use decision. In my opinion, there is something to the old saying, “business begets business.” Of course, there are a lot of other considerations involving the Lepman proposal, including the size of the project.

Commissioner Peggy Yoder offered an interesting perspective that also connected to the “open for business” approach that we’ve been hearing.