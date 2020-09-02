Letter: Councilor Chas Jones identifies inaccuracies in letter

In his letter to the editor, Mr. Stewart implies that I interrupted the councilor by suggesting that I spoke “while” they were speaking. This is false. The recorded audio clearly indicates that they had finished their statement (3:44:32) before the council president invited other councilors to speak.

The next inaccuracy in Mr. Stewart’s letter is his statement that “The audio is somewhat hard to make out” and the associated misquote of my comment (3:44:38), which seems completely clear in the recording. In response to the councilor’s statements about land acknowledgements and indigenous peoples, I clearly stated, “I don’t even know where to start (councilor), there is a lot of education that could be done there.”

I stand by that statement. I believe that there is opportunity for everyone to benefit by learning more about justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. No matter where we are on this journey, there is always additional opportunity to grow and to learn.