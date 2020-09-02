Letter: Councilor Chas Jones identifies inaccuracies in letter

To the editor:
As a mayoral candidate for Philomath and a community-minded scientist, I value the accuracy of information. I appreciate that when words are placed in quotes, they are a direct quote. I maintain that these standards are especially important when information is in the public record.
A letter to the editor (“Thomas deserves apology from Jones,” Aug. 26 edition, page A3) implies that I interrupted a fellow councilor during a recorded council meeting (Aug. 10) and attributed a quote to me that was inaccurate and was taken out of context.
During that meeting, a fellow councilor made comments (at 3:42:46 in the city’s recorded audio) that suggested a lack of appreciation for two public visitor statements acknowledging the indigenous peoples upon whose ancestral lands Philomath is located.
In my occupation (tribal liaison for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians), many meetings begin with land acknowledgements to indicate respect. However, land acknowledgements have not been common in Philomath public meetings.
In his letter to the editor, Mr. Stewart implies that I interrupted the councilor by suggesting that I spoke “while” they were speaking. This is false. The recorded audio clearly indicates that they had finished their statement (3:44:32) before the council president invited other councilors to speak.
The next inaccuracy in Mr. Stewart’s letter is his statement that “The audio is somewhat hard to make out” and the associated misquote of my comment (3:44:38), which seems completely clear in the recording. In response to the councilor’s statements about land acknowledgements and indigenous peoples, I clearly stated, “I don’t even know where to start (councilor), there is a lot of education that could be done there.”
I stand by that statement. I believe that there is opportunity for everyone to benefit by learning more about justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. No matter where we are on this journey, there is always additional opportunity to grow and to learn.
Personally, I find it simultaneously challenging and rewarding to openly discuss inclusivity with elected officials and the public within Philomath’s Inclusivity Ad Hoc Committee. I look forward to continuing these conversations if elected as Philomath mayor. Learn more about why I want to serve Philomath at facebook.com/ElectChasJones.
Finally, I recognize that I maintain privileges that BIPOC don’t; however, I shall use my privilege to elevate the voices of those not heard, while honoring the indigenous people’s land, culture and ancestors that tended to these lands since time immemorial prior to colonization.
Chas Jones
Philomath
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!