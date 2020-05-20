Letter: Councilor offers apology for vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

I feel I owe the citizens of Philomath an apology. I let you down at the last City Council meeting. I should have voted to send term limits to the voters and I didn't.

I can blame being cooped up, not completely understanding what was going on, and 100 other things. I'm sorry.

The voters should get and deserve the right to vote on term limits for council members and mayor.

Matthew Thomas

Philomath City Council

