Letter: In appreciation of crossing guards

Dear Editor:
Monday, Feb. 4, was National Crossing Guard Appreciation Day! Regardless of the weather, we have some dedicated and safety-conscious women assist our children across busy streets and intersections as they travel to and from school.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Their names are Darla Swchwinabart, Gina Morrison and Laura Heiken. Jill Chambers also sometimes substitutes in the crossing guard position.
On behalf of the city of Philomath, I would like to thank these four women for everything they do each day to keep our children safe! We appreciate you!
Eric Niemann, mayor,
Philomath
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.