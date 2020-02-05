You are the owner of this article.
Letter: In appreciation of crossing guards

Dear Editor:

Monday, Feb. 4, was National Crossing Guard Appreciation Day! Regardless of the weather, we have some dedicated and safety-conscious women assist our children across busy streets and intersections as they travel to and from school.

Their names are Darla Swchwinabart, Gina Morrison and Laura Heiken. Jill Chambers also sometimes substitutes in the crossing guard position.

On behalf of the city of Philomath, I would like to thank these four women for everything they do each day to keep our children safe! We appreciate you!

Eric Niemann, mayor,

Philomath

