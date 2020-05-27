Letter: Proposed budget fair to citizens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

I am writing in response to Catherine Biscoe’s “Guest Viewpoint” in the May 20 edition. Catherine’s piece overlooks a fundamental principle of the Philomath city budget: Just because an expenditure is included in the budget does not mean it will occur, however, if an expenditure is not included in the budget it cannot occur.

These extraordinary times certainly call for a conservative approach, but from my perspective, the city is in a strong financial position for two reasons: because growth has brought in additional revenues and because expenses are consistently well managed. Expenses are not incurred unless needed and funded, large projects are budgeted years ahead so reserves can accumulate and grants are sought whenever possible.

If 2020-21 revenues approach projected levels, it would be unfair to our citizens not to use funds because projects had been cut back or removed from the budget. However, if revenues decrease necessary cutbacks will be made, including project deferrals and, if necessary, staff reductions.

It is correct that Philomath is the highest-taxed city in Benton County, but it is important to note that tax rates are unrelated to the budgeting process and include voter-approved revenues for our schools and fire protection district, which are not part of the city budget.