Letter: Recognition for our 'health care heroes'

To the Editor:

Each May, health care organizations across the nation recognize and celebrate the exemplary efforts of nurses and other health care professionals by commemorating both National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

This year’s recognition takes on new meaning as our employees care for patients in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any of us have ever seen. Whether they are nurses in the emergency department, housekeepers on a nursing unit or purchasing agents acquiring personal protective equipment, each of our outstanding employees is playing an important role in supporting the needs of our patients and the larger community.

We are fortunate and grateful to have such a fine team of “health care heroes” working every day to support our mission of “Building Healthier Communities Together.” Their passion and commitment to excellence is what allows us to be a trusted provider of health care for our residents.

We are pleased to take this opportunity to say thank you to these talented professionals for the exemplary work they do every day.

Doug Boysen, president/CEO,

Samaritan Health Services,

Corvallis

