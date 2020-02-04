Letter: Seeking info on the late Iris Cullotta

Dear Editor:

My name is Amy M. Wissing and I am with the private investigations firm Clockwork Investigations. We are working on behalf of the Parnall Law Firm in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to try and locate any next of kin for their client, Miss Iris Anna Cullotta, born May 31, 1953, who passed away in December of 2018.

In our searches, we learned that Miss Cullotta lived in Philomath for some time in the mid-1990s. We are reaching out to your readers to see if anyone may have known Miss Cullotta and may have any information regarding her family.

If so, we respectfully request that they please contact Clockwork Investigations at 505-417-8647 or admin@clockwork-pi.com.

We appreciate your time and effort in this matter. Thank you very much!

Amy M. Wissing,

Clockwork Investigations

Albuquerque, N.M.

