Letter: Student favors ban on vaping

Dear Editor:

I am a high school student and the last few years, every time I walk into the bathroom, I can smell vape or see my classmates vaping.

I live in a small town and it’s still a serious issue. From a high-schooler’s perspective, I am able to see how big of an issue vaping has become and how common it is. I find it interesting how the idea of vaping started with a good intention of helping a person quit smoking. Nowadays, vaping has evolved into its own thing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even I, someone who has no interest or motivation to try vaping, know that it is not hard for a student to get ahold of a vape. I have also heard that it is even a problem at my middle school. If a middle-schooler can get into this habit, something needs to be done to prevent it.

Vaping is a relatively new thing and people do not know the longterm effects. I believe that laws should be made to help and prevent minors from having access to these things and I would fully support a ban on vaping.

I think it would greatly improve and help my generation.

Jace Barrett

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.