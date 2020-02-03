Letter: Student favors ban on vaping

Dear Editor:
I am a high school student and the last few years, every time I walk into the bathroom, I can smell vape or see my classmates vaping.
I live in a small town and it’s still a serious issue. From a high-schooler’s perspective, I am able to see how big of an issue vaping has become and how common it is. I find it interesting how the idea of vaping started with a good intention of helping a person quit smoking. Nowadays, vaping has evolved into its own thing.
You have free articles remaining.
Even I, someone who has no interest or motivation to try vaping, know that it is not hard for a student to get ahold of a vape. I have also heard that it is even a problem at my middle school. If a middle-schooler can get into this habit, something needs to be done to prevent it.
Vaping is a relatively new thing and people do not know the longterm effects. I believe that laws should be made to help and prevent minors from having access to these things and I would fully support a ban on vaping.
I think it would greatly improve and help my generation.
Jace Barrett
Philomath