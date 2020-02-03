You are the owner of this article.
Letter: Student favors ban on vaping

Dear Editor:

I am a high school student and the last few years, every time I walk into the bathroom, I can smell vape or see my classmates vaping.

I live in a small town and it’s still a serious issue. From a high-schooler’s perspective, I am able to see how big of an issue vaping has become and how common it is. I find it interesting how the idea of vaping started with a good intention of helping a person quit smoking. Nowadays, vaping has evolved into its own thing.

Even I, someone who has no interest or motivation to try vaping, know that it is not hard for a student to get ahold of a vape. I have also heard that it is even a problem at my middle school. If a middle-schooler can get into this habit, something needs to be done to prevent it.

Vaping is a relatively new thing and people do not know the longterm effects. I believe that laws should be made to help and prevent minors from having access to these things and I would fully support a ban on vaping.

I think it would greatly improve and help my generation.

Jace Barrett

Philomath

