Letter: Thomas deserves apology from Jones

During the Aug. 10 Philomath City Council meeting while Councilor Matthew Thomas was speaking (apparently saying something Councilor Chas Jones didn't like) he told Mr. Thomas that he "needed an education.”

The audio is somewhat hard to make out. Not only is that comment completely out of line and unprofessional for a sitting councilor to make, Jones now intends to run for mayor? At the very least, he owes Councilor Thomas a public apology and possible withdrawal from seeking the office of Mayor of Philomath.