 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thomas deserves apology from Jones

Letter: Thomas deserves apology from Jones

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Letter to Editor logo

To the editor:

During the Aug. 10 Philomath City Council meeting while Councilor Matthew Thomas was speaking (apparently saying something Councilor Chas Jones didn't like) he told Mr. Thomas that he "needed an education.”

The audio is somewhat hard to make out. Not only is that comment completely out of line and unprofessional for a sitting councilor to make, Jones now intends to run for mayor? At the very least, he owes Councilor Thomas a public apology and possible withdrawal from seeking the office of Mayor of Philomath.

Mike Stewart

Philomath

PROPERTY TAX RATES

2019-20 City Tax

($ per $1,000 of assessed value)

City...Limited...Levy*...Bond...Total

Philomath...5.3005...—...—...5.3005

Corvallis...5.1067...1.0700...—...6.1767

Monroe...3.5566...—...3.0699...6.6265

Albany...6.3984...1.1500...0.2901...7.8385

Adair Village...2.5894...—...—...2.5894

* Local Option Levy

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News