Marys River Grange: Hall coming back to life amid pandemic

Marys River Grange has certainly been affected by the pandemic. All of our planned activities, including Amazing Grange Day with our rummage sale and pie auction, our plant sale and seed swap, our road cleanup on Highway 34, and our Harvest Fest with craft booths and cider pressing, were all canceled.
Our hall rentals for community and family events were all canceled by the renters, as families and organizations came to grips with the uncertainties of the coronavirus, travel and public health restrictions.
Recently we have had some rentals under rules set out by the state and our state grange leadership. As an event venue, our square footage limits us to a maximum gathering of 50 people, with masks and distancing, contact tracing sign-in, disinfecting stations and hourly disinfection of commonly touched surfaces.
After the recent prohibitions, we are glad to be able to offer our hall for families and organizations which have been unable to meet. One recent use of the hall was a training by the U.S. census for their local field workers. The training for this very important task was supported by Marys River Grange by providing the hall for free for four days.
For our grange members, one pandemic difficulty has been our inability to meet and socialize at our monthly potluck and business meeting. Grange supports rural communities with nonpartisan, nonsectarian, face-to-face cooperative action. We have missed the face-to-face part.
During March and April, we met via Zoom by phone and computer, and in May, June, July and August, we met outside in the Grange backyard, wearing masks in a distanced circle of chairs. We could check in with each other and see half of our faces and conduct our monthly business, but – no potluck! (sigh)
Our ongoing membership drive reached the 100 mark. Membership gain is one measure of success and Marys River Grange now has the third-highest membership of Oregon’s 164 granges. Other marks of a successful grange are community involvement, hall improvements and participation in state grange affairs, and Marys River is active in these areas as well.
At Marys River, annual dues are $50 per person or $100 for a family membership. Our monthly meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Email us at marysrivergrange@gmail.com or call 541-829-2907 for more information.
An exciting addition resulting from our family memberships is the development of our junior grange with activities for children between 5 and 13 years of age. Normally we have activities for the juniors during our monthly meetings.
This last weekend, we had a special “nature detectives” activity for the kids, investigating Greasy Creek (which borders our grange property). Marys River Grange, after existing for 93 years, with young families in our membership, and junior activities at our meetings, is confident we will uphold the grange motto “Esto Perpetua” — “Let it be Perpetual.”
Willamette Grange No. 52, our sister grange at the corner of Greenberry Road and Highway 99W, is making progress in restoring its majestic hall. A $5,000 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund paid for an engineering plan to repair the damaged roof structure. The necessary roof structural repair is planned for 2021 with fund-raising success.
They have also established a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation to allow tax-deductible donations to support the restoration. In the next few months, the sagging front porch will be restored. Improvements to the water system, restrooms and landscaping are all progressing as well. Keep an eye out for an open house for this great building — on its way back to being more of a community resource than a pitiable relic. Contact willamettegrange@gmail.com to help.
After this uncertain time, we look forward to again having public events at our grange halls to celebrate the connections in our communities.
Jay Sexton, a former master of Marys River Grange, currently holds the office of steward. He can be reached at marysrivergrange@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!