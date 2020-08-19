Marys River Grange: Hall coming back to life amid pandemic

During March and April, we met via Zoom by phone and computer, and in May, June, July and August, we met outside in the Grange backyard, wearing masks in a distanced circle of chairs. We could check in with each other and see half of our faces and conduct our monthly business, but – no potluck! (sigh)

Our ongoing membership drive reached the 100 mark. Membership gain is one measure of success and Marys River Grange now has the third-highest membership of Oregon’s 164 granges. Other marks of a successful grange are community involvement, hall improvements and participation in state grange affairs, and Marys River is active in these areas as well.

At Marys River, annual dues are $50 per person or $100 for a family membership. Our monthly meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Email us at marysrivergrange@gmail.com or call 541-829-2907 for more information.

An exciting addition resulting from our family memberships is the development of our junior grange with activities for children between 5 and 13 years of age. Normally we have activities for the juniors during our monthly meetings.