Marys River Grange: Philomath organization stronger than ever

Often people ask us if you need to be a farmer to join the Grange. When Grange began in 1867, rural communities were mostly farmers and, though Grange was a community organization at that time, most of the membership was made up of farmers. Today, Grange is still a community organization and invites everyone to join, with full adult membership beginning at age 14. At Marys River, we also have activities for children and support the involvement of young families. Historically, Grange has been a progressive trailblazer with full and equal membership for women since our origin in 1867.

To become a member we ask that people talk to Grange members and attend one of our monthly meetings, which occur on the first Wednesday of each month with a potluck at 6:30 p.m., an educational or entertaining program and a business meeting. A short application form, $50 annual dues and a short welcoming ceremony and you are a member. In the last year we have grown our membership from 70 to just shy of 100, becoming one of the largest Grange memberships in the state with one of the lowest average ages.

Keep your eye out for our newsletter, the “Marys River Messenger,” follow us on Facebook, and come out to one of our events or meetings. Together both our Grange and our community will grow stronger.

Jay Sexton is a member of Marys River Grange and holds the office of steward. He can be reached at marysrivergrange@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.