Marys River Grange: Philomath organization stronger than ever

Marys River Grange has had a great decade after a dwindling membership and voting to close in 2009. We have moved from the gloom of shutting the doors forever to becoming one of the more active granges in Oregon.
And the most common question we hear from our neighbors is “What is a Grange?”
Recently, Oregon State Grange wrote a short answer, which it encouraged its members to use: A Grange is a community organization that responds to local needs. We have a 150-year tradition of promoting local food and nonpartisan, nonsectarian, face-to-face community.
The 165 granges in Oregon are active in many different ways from square dancing and quilt-making to advocating for local farmers’ markets. Many have enduring relationships with local charities and causes, and almost all of them have great potlucks of friendly neighbors in their cozy halls.
New membership in Marys River Grange brought new enthusiasm and possibilities as decades of deferred maintenance were tackled and members were recruited. Over these 10 years, new electrical service, appliances, foundation repairs, insulation and siding, acoustic and stage improvements, the new roof (!) furnace and wood stove have given us some breathing room from imminent catastrophe.
But, it has not all been about our building. We have given support to local charities, particularly the Food Bank, Lupe’s Community Garden and Holiday Cheer, and agricultural advocacy organizations such as Ten Rivers Food Web, Friends of Family Farmers and OSU’s Small Farms Program.
As part of our reporting to the Oregon State Grange office, we annually tally our members community service impact. In 2019, members contributed over 1,800 hours of volunteer effort outside of Grange activities, as well as donations of money, food and supplies, and sponsorship of like-minded groups meeting at our hall.
Most of our activities are funded through the rental of our hall and through fundraising events. In recent years we have held Amazing Grange Day, the Spring Plant Sale and Seed Swap, Harvest Fest, musical events and dances, the Oregon Humanities Conversation Project and great yoga classes.
In the coming year, we plan on continuing our recent events with an emphasis on activating our membership and helping our community partners, like the Food Bank. We plan on holding bingo nights as fund-raisers with other organizations and sharing the proceeds. One of the first partners in this will be our sister, Willamette Grange, at Greenberry Road and Highway 99 West. This stately building has had serious structural issues, but new enthusiasm, grant applications and volunteer hours are bringing this hall back from the brink. Willamette Grange’s goal is to substantially repair and renovate this building for its 100th anniversary in 2023.
At Marys River Hall, we will continue on project detail work and have plans for stage lighting, kitchen upgrades, new bathroom doorways, exterior siding and parking upgrades.
Often people ask us if you need to be a farmer to join the Grange. When Grange began in 1867, rural communities were mostly farmers and, though Grange was a community organization at that time, most of the membership was made up of farmers. Today, Grange is still a community organization and invites everyone to join, with full adult membership beginning at age 14. At Marys River, we also have activities for children and support the involvement of young families. Historically, Grange has been a progressive trailblazer with full and equal membership for women since our origin in 1867.
To become a member we ask that people talk to Grange members and attend one of our monthly meetings, which occur on the first Wednesday of each month with a potluck at 6:30 p.m., an educational or entertaining program and a business meeting. A short application form, $50 annual dues and a short welcoming ceremony and you are a member. In the last year we have grown our membership from 70 to just shy of 100, becoming one of the largest Grange memberships in the state with one of the lowest average ages.
Keep your eye out for our newsletter, the “Marys River Messenger,” follow us on Facebook, and come out to one of our events or meetings. Together both our Grange and our community will grow stronger.
Jay Sexton is a member of Marys River Grange and holds the office of steward. He can be reached at marysrivergrange@gmail.com.