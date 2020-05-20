Philomath Community Library: You can still connect with the library

Greetings from the library from home!
I join you today from the desk in my home office, staring out at the green leaves flickering in the mid-day sun. My cats, Gus and Humphrey, are prancing in the backyard chasing birds and insects merrily, oblivious to the stark changes our world has been experiencing lately.
Meanwhile a few miles away, the Philomath library sits quiet, dark and empty. Normally it would be bustling with children’s delighted squeals after storytime, the murmur of crafters chatting on Friday mornings, families finding books and DVDs to keep them entertained, teens playing games and lounging on beanbags, and folks using the computers to access their email or other online resources.
It’s hard to write this without sounding maudlin or mopey, but I am truly lamenting the fact that we can’t physically be in the library together right now.
We are all experiencing heaps of change right now. Change of venue, schedule, financial stability. All of us have been forced to become something we weren’t just a few weeks ago- impromptu barbers, virtual meeting stars or home-school parents. Phrases that we had never heard in our lives have now become an essential part of our lexicon.
But for a moment, I am going to focus on what hasn’t changed. We still have myriad intellectual and emotional needs. We eat and sleep (or at least try to). We are still human despite the feeling that many days it seems like the world has gone eerily quiet and alien. This may sound a bit grandiose, but I believe that in times of uncertainty such as these, institutions like the library endure as pillars that will continue to help support the community’s varied and often-changing needs.
The staff throughout the system are working diligently to ensure our resources are still accessible to the community. I am privileged to be surrounded by hard-working, intelligent, creative and passionate colleagues who have been adapting to the changes in our services.
Right now I do not yet have any concrete information about when we will reopen our physical locations, but you can still connect with us and our collections of materials in a variety of ways. We have an outstanding selection of e-books and downloadable audiobooks that can be accessed through an electronic device such as smart phone or tablet. We are also proud to offer home delivery service of library materials!
For more information or to sign up for the service you can visit our website at cbcpubliclibrary.net/delivery or you can call 541-766-6448 or 541-766-6793. Anyone who has a library card with the Corvallis-Benton County Library System is eligible for the service. We also have a variety of program options such as virtual book clubs, Stay at Home Storytime videos, READ to a Dog, Craft & Chat for Adults, craft project tutorials, presentations and more available at cbcpubliclibrary.net/virtual-events.
As we look forward to the summer we don’t have a completely definitive idea of what it will look like at the library but you can rest assured that we will still be working to provide high-quality services to the community. Our summers at the library were usually jam-packed with children’s programs, bag and book giveaways, visits to community events and daily lunches out on the back patio.
The design of the summer reading program has always been based on the principle of minimizing the impact of the “summer slide” on school kids’ learning. Months of being away from the routines and resources provided by schools can often have a negative impact on their educational development. We will continue to host a summer reading challenge countywide, this year in lieu of our usual reading logs and program design we will using a platform called BeanStack.
In addition, we will be hosting special events virtually and be distributing activity kits to folks containing supplies for some fun creative projects that folks can make at home. As we have the past few years, we will again be partnering with Clemens Primary and Philomath Elementary schools to host the Principal’s Summer Reading Challenge for students of those two schools to participate in. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook accounts for updates on what is going on at the library this summer!
I look forward to what the next few months bring and hope that we can connect with more people in any way we can. If you need any assistance at all please don’t hesitate to reach out to us via email at askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov.
Julia Engel is a reference librarian at Philomath Community Library. She can be reached at Julia.Engel@Corvallisoregon.gov.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!