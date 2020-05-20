Philomath Community Library: You can still connect with the library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greetings from the library from home!

I join you today from the desk in my home office, staring out at the green leaves flickering in the mid-day sun. My cats, Gus and Humphrey, are prancing in the backyard chasing birds and insects merrily, oblivious to the stark changes our world has been experiencing lately.

Meanwhile a few miles away, the Philomath library sits quiet, dark and empty. Normally it would be bustling with children’s delighted squeals after storytime, the murmur of crafters chatting on Friday mornings, families finding books and DVDs to keep them entertained, teens playing games and lounging on beanbags, and folks using the computers to access their email or other online resources.

It’s hard to write this without sounding maudlin or mopey, but I am truly lamenting the fact that we can’t physically be in the library together right now.

We are all experiencing heaps of change right now. Change of venue, schedule, financial stability. All of us have been forced to become something we weren’t just a few weeks ago- impromptu barbers, virtual meeting stars or home-school parents. Phrases that we had never heard in our lives have now become an essential part of our lexicon.